Royal Beauty Bright, Merry Christmas 2016

Episode 192

December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas From Up North

For a Child is born to us,

a Son is given to us.

The government will rest on His shoulders.

And He will be called:

Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God,

Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

Isaiah 9:6 (New Living Translation)

To all who have read and/or shared this blog this year; thank you! I am amazed that you would take the time to read my musings. You are a gift from God.

My list of future projects include a trip to Daytona and Indy and much more. I am a blessed man, however, nothing compares to being a Follower of Christ.

My wish is for you to experience true peace and love in Him.

My Wife on Her Way to Visit Grandchildren

You may know my wife has a Toyota Yaris from previous episodes. When I saw this Yaris video, I thought I would share it with others. At my wife’s suggestion I said it was my wife racing to see the grandchildren. Imagine instead of Jari-Matti Latvala driving the racing Yaris WRC that it is my mild mannered wife. I laugh every time I view the video.

Thus ends this episode for Christmas day 2016. May peace, love, joy, good health and lots of racing be yours in 2017.

Time Off For Christmas then………

Let’s Go Racing

Tom Hale

Soli Deo Gloria