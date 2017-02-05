Computer Glinches 1 UpNorth Motorsports 0

Episode 198

February 5, 2017

Grandstand view of the Daytona logo at the start/finish line. Photo courtesy Lou Masciarelli

The lack of up-to-date computers has finally caught up with me. My MacBook died while I was in Indianapolis this week and my Dell with Vista desktop will not upload photos to my blog. My plan was to fill this week’s blog with photos of my adventures at Daytona and Indianapolis.

I will need to delay my blog time untill I can get this computer issue resolved. My guess is that I will need to buy a new computer and unless a huge sum of money is deposited into my bank account, that will not be happening soon. I humbly apologize to all the folks who I said I would feature this week.

Stories include time at Cold Hard Art with Tom Patsis, FastTime Indoor Karting with Kody Swanson, Jason Lynch, David Harvey, and Shawn Fisher; and Marlatt Competition Engines in Rushville, Indiana.

I also wanted to include results from Jere Humphrey’s SnoX held in Houlton this past weekend. Jere told me there were 103 demo rides of the SnoBikes on Saturday which is the third largest crowd the company has had this season.

I did receive notice that kart racer Gage Theriault placed third in the Stock 120 class. As of press time that is all the results available.

I was able to load this photo of Paul Marlatt and his son Levi before my antique computer failed.

 

Marlatt Competition Engines sponsored the Pro Farm Class at the Murfreesboro , Tennessee Tractor Pulls. Levi, left and father Paul hand the winner's trophy to Julie Elders of the Jus Blowin Smoke Team her first place trophy. Marlatt Competition Engines photo

Hope to have this resolved soon. Until then…

Let’s go racing,

Tom Hale

Soli Deo Gloria

 

