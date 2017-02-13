Snowmobile SnoX Race Results and More From Daytona and Indy

Episode # 198
February 12, 2017
Inaugural Tame the Track SnoX In the Books for 2017
Tame the Track Kids 120 Modified class l to r 3rd place Evan Witham, Levant, race winner older brother Austin Witham, Levant and third place Carter Wiggins, Carmel.
After countless hours of preparation and hard work the inaugural Tame the Track SnoX was held as part of the Houlton Moosestompers Weekend. For the first time SnoBikes were demonstrated in the area with several showing interest in the race machines.
Any event when organized has its challenges and judging by remarks of participants the event organizers seemed to meet the demands thrust upon them. Many racers mentioned that they would be back in 2018.
I have heard race organizer/promoters over the years comment that you need to get three years under your belt when introducing a new event. Once you get established the attendance stabilizes and work requirements are sorted out. My guess is that this event is well on its way to becoming a regular event on the race calendar.
Heather Witham of Levant commented about the race and her sons’ success on Facebook, “Wow, what an awesome day of racing. Austin won the 120 Mod Class and Evan got 2nd! Evan won the 120 Improved Class!
Can’t thank Jere Humphrey and the whole Tame The Track Sno X crew for an awesome day!”
Pro Open class winner Casey Savage of Sherman Facebook post said this about Tame The Track 2017, “Fun day, Sunday!!! We came home with a 1st in Pro Open, 2nd in Pro 600, and 3rd in Pro 440.”
” Jere Humphrey and his crew pulled off a great local event. Thanks to a lot of hard work and sponsorship from our surrounding area! Awesome, awesome, awesome!! I’m excited for next year’s race already!”
Casey Savage, Sherman, aboard his Polaris XCR 600 which he won through the Rock Maple Cross Country raffle. This was his first race with his new machine. He won the Pro Open Class at the Houlton Moosestompers SnoX Race. Photo courtesy of Casey Savage
SnoX Race A Success in Houlton
Last Chance Motorsports Owner and Race Promoter Jere Humphrey was bubbling with praise for all the sponsors, racers, fans, and volunteers.
Humphrey summed up the weekend saying, ” There were 143 total entries with 18 divisions.”
“Brandon Ouellette won Show n’ Go Long Jump with distance of 83′. Ski Doo had most wins with 8, Arctic Cat followed with 7, but had most podium finishes with 21. Ski-Doo ended with 14. Yamaha was only manufacturer not to win a 1st, despite 7 third place finishes.”
“There were well over 1,000 spectators . All racers loved the track, especially when two tracks were built into one so the vintage and kids divisions didn’t have to go over the 5 moguls & jumps.”
First place finishers were:
SnoBikes- Leon Dugan
Pro Junior Caleb Morris
Over 40 Class- Michael Patchell
Woman’s Class- Jeanne Cote
Teens Class- Isaac Preble
Sport Trail Open- Parker Gardner
Sport Trail 600- (Largest class with 18 entries) Ben Humphrey
Kids 120 Modified- Austin Witham
Kids 120 Improved- Evan Witham
Kids 120 Stock- Brenden Greer
Pro Open- Casey Savage
Pro 600- Mike Simonson
Pro 440- Mike Simonson
Vintage Single Stock- Jake Radzik
Vintage Modified- Jake Radzik
Vintage Twin Stock- Daytona Gould
Vintage Single Open- Mike Morris
Long Jump- Brandon Ouellette 83 feet
More Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona
My trip to cover the 24 Hour Race was only possible because my brother Bill helped. For two days he pushed me around the vast infield area at the track so I could get stories and photos. Thanks Bro! HTF Motorsports photo
The Continental Tire mounting facility was fascinating to watch. A team would drop off wheels on one end, scoot around to the other end where there tires would be ready to go in 10 minutes. Precise assembly line made it possible. HTF Motorsports photo
Tony Kanaan along with several other IndyCar drivers were on hand to sharpen their driving skills for the season. Kanaan drove the #69 Ford GT that finished 9th in the GTLM class. HTF Motorsports photo
The careful preparation of the racecars was evident throughout the garage prior to the event. The Wayne Taylor Racing winning Cadillac gets it’s check over on Friday. HTF Motorsports photo
Pre-race press conference featuring Ford Performance Director Dave Pericak on left, Chip Ganassi, and Raj Nair VP Global Product Development Chief Technical Director. The team announced their desire to win at Daytona with four cars on hand to make it happen. Success was theirs. They finished 5th overall with #66 car which was first in GTLM, the other cars finished 9th, 11th and 27th overall. HTF Motorsports photo
Grassroots Magazine’s presence was huge with a large display featuring a tent, Krispy Kreme donuts, midnight garage tour, and reader’s car corral. Editors were on hand to interact with visitors throughout the four day event. HTF Motorsports photo
An example of how close the GTLM class was late in the race. A caution flag with 1/2 hour to go allowed the fourth place Corvette team to lead briefly before getting passed. The AMG Mercedes is the car that Katherine Legge drove just before the final driver change. Shot taken at the International Hairpin. HTF Motorsports photo
Katherine Legge driver of the AMG Mercedes telling about her drive in the rain and messy conditions during the 24 Hours of Daytona. Her parting words were, “Can I go to sleep now?” HTF Motorsports photo
Up close view of the Audi V10 racing plant before being installed in one of the Audi race cars. Race engines like this are works of art. Packaged fury! HTF Motorsports photo
What does a race car look like after 24 grueling hours? The back end of the Stevenson Motorsports Audi. I noticed an oil leak which made the back of the car like sticky fly paper. HTF Motorsports photo
One of my favorite race cars of all times the Riley GTP driven by Wayne Taylor. I first saw it up close at Riley’s Indianapolis facility years ago. Here the caretakers prepare the car to be fired up on a cold Daytona morning (Mid 50’s). The UNOH Fanzone at Daytona featured a couple dozen classic race cars. HTF Motorsports photo
The Adventure Continues in Indianapolis
Off to Indy where I took a photo of race winning Wayne Taylor Racings shop in Brownsburg, Indiana. One would never know that less than 24 hours earlier these folks had won one of sports car racing’s crown jewels. HTF Motorsports photo
I cannot go to Indy without visiting with fellow Mainer Tom Patsis and his wife Amanda. The owners of Cold Hard Art, this former fabricator for Don Schumacher Racing is now in business producing some of the finest race art in the world. HTF Motorsports photo
My time in Indianapolis was made possible by my good friend Gene Robbins and his wife Deb. Gene used to teach next door to me before moving to Greenwood, Indiana. I had a chance to view his wife’s art display in Frankfort. HTF Motorsports photo
Tuesday morning Gene and I visited with Paul Marlatt of Marlatt Competition Engines in Rushville. Paul does intense dyno work on high powered pulling tractors. I will feature Paul in a future blog with a tractor hooked up to his dyno. HTF Motorsports photo
Marlatt’s son Levi,15, is following in his father’s footsteps and want’s to eventually run the company’s Haas CNC Machining station. This is Levi’s 6 cylinder flathead Dodge Division 3 pulling tractor. More on this tractor at a later date. HTF Motorsports photo
With USAC Silver Crown Champ Kody Swanson in Indianapolis
Amazing how a great race car driver can strap into a race car of practically any type and dominate. Here 2 time USAC Silver Crown Champ Swanson prepares for action in a kart at Fast Times Karting in Northern Indianapolis. Needless to say he won both races. HTF Motorsports photo
Left to right Kody Swanson, Jason Lynch, David Harvey, and Shawn Fisher. The four raced together at Fast Time Karting in Northern Indianapolis. The two story track is very challenging and fast. I cannot wait to get back to Indy and healthy. HTF Motorsports photo
I spoke with Kody Swanson at Fast Times Karting about his plans for 2017. He plans to compete in the Silver Crown Series as well as in select Sprint Car races throughout the season.
He will be announcing who he will be driving for at the Little 500 at Anderson Speedway the day before the Indianapolis 500 on Monday February 13. You may recall the team that he won the race with in 2016 replaced him with some unknown named Tony Stewart for the 2017 race.
Swanson’s long-term goal would be to find a home in the NASCAR Series. He would like to drive wherever he might land a ride. I would love to see this talented guy from California make in this series. His expertise is not limited to just pavement as his multiple wins on some of America’s most challenging dirt tracks can attest.
Swanson majored in Mechanical Engineering at Cal Poly until shifting to Agriculture Economics. He currently works for Alt & Witzig in Zionsville, Indiana as an Assistant Project Engineer. He is married to high school sweetheart Jordan who is employed part-time at the same company. They have an infant son Trevor.
Track Legends Gather at Forest Hill Manor
Spud Speedway legends left to right Erny “The Flying Frenchman” Levesque , Mary Thibeau, the wife of former Spud Speedway owner the late Barry Thibeau, Hall of Fame member Chink Maynard, and Joe Chamberlain. HTF Motorsports photo
Austin Theriault in Action in ARCA Race at Daytona
Best Wishes to Austin Theriault at Daytona in the Lucas Oil 200 ARCA race Saturday February 18 at 4:15 pm. Hope to have great things to say about the race next week. Until then…
Need I say more…
Let’s Go Racing,
Tom Hale
Soli Deo Gloria