Snowmobile SnoX Race Results and More From Daytona and Indy

Episode # 198

February 12, 2017

Inaugural Tame the Track SnoX In the Books for 2017

After countless hours of preparation and hard work the inaugural Tame the Track SnoX was held as part of the Houlton Moosestompers Weekend. For the first time SnoBikes were demonstrated in the area with several showing interest in the race machines.

Any event when organized has its challenges and judging by remarks of participants the event organizers seemed to meet the demands thrust upon them. Many racers mentioned that they would be back in 2018.

I have heard race organizer/promoters over the years comment that you need to get three years under your belt when introducing a new event. Once you get established the attendance stabilizes and work requirements are sorted out. My guess is that this event is well on its way to becoming a regular event on the race calendar.

Heather Witham of Levant commented about the race and her sons’ success on Facebook, “Wow, what an awesome day of racing. Austin won the 120 Mod Class and Evan got 2nd! Evan won the 120 Improved Class!

Can’t thank Jere Humphrey and the whole Tame The Track Sno X crew for an awesome day!”

Pro Open class winner Casey Savage of Sherman Facebook post said this about Tame The Track 2017, “Fun day, Sunday!!! We came home with a 1st in Pro Open, 2nd in Pro 600, and 3rd in Pro 440.”

” Jere Humphrey and his crew pulled off a great local event. Thanks to a lot of hard work and sponsorship from our surrounding area! Awesome, awesome, awesome!! I’m excited for next year’s race already!”

SnoX Race A Success in Houlton

Last Chance Motorsports Owner and Race Promoter Jere Humphrey was bubbling with praise for all the sponsors, racers, fans, and volunteers.

Humphrey summed up the weekend saying, ” There were 143 total entries with 18 divisions.”

“Brandon Ouellette won Show n’ Go Long Jump with distance of 83′. Ski Doo had most wins with 8, Arctic Cat followed with 7, but had most podium finishes with 21. Ski-Doo ended with 14. Yamaha was only manufacturer not to win a 1st, despite 7 third place finishes.”

“There were well over 1,000 spectators . All racers loved the track, especially when two tracks were built into one so the vintage and kids divisions didn’t have to go over the 5 moguls & jumps.”

First place finishers were:

SnoBikes- Leon Dugan

Pro Junior Caleb Morris

Over 40 Class- Michael Patchell

Woman’s Class- Jeanne Cote

Teens Class- Isaac Preble

Sport Trail Open- Parker Gardner

Sport Trail 600- (Largest class with 18 entries) Ben Humphrey

Kids 120 Modified- Austin Witham

Kids 120 Improved- Evan Witham

Kids 120 Stock- Brenden Greer

Pro Open- Casey Savage

Pro 600- Mike Simonson

Pro 440- Mike Simonson

Vintage Single Stock- Jake Radzik

Vintage Modified- Jake Radzik

Vintage Twin Stock- Daytona Gould

Vintage Single Open- Mike Morris

Long Jump- Brandon Ouellette 83 feet

More Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona

The Adventure Continues in Indianapolis

With USAC Silver Crown Champ Kody Swanson in Indianapolis

I spoke with Kody Swanson at Fast Times Karting about his plans for 2017. He plans to compete in the Silver Crown Series as well as in select Sprint Car races throughout the season.

He will be announcing who he will be driving for at the Little 500 at Anderson Speedway the day before the Indianapolis 500 on Monday February 13. You may recall the team that he won the race with in 2016 replaced him with some unknown named Tony Stewart for the 2017 race.

Swanson’s long-term goal would be to find a home in the NASCAR Series. He would like to drive wherever he might land a ride. I would love to see this talented guy from California make in this series. His expertise is not limited to just pavement as his multiple wins on some of America’s most challenging dirt tracks can attest.

Swanson majored in Mechanical Engineering at Cal Poly until shifting to Agriculture Economics. He currently works for Alt & Witzig in Zionsville, Indiana as an Assistant Project Engineer. He is married to high school sweetheart Jordan who is employed part-time at the same company. They have an infant son Trevor.

Track Legends Gather at Forest Hill Manor

Austin Theriault in Action in ARCA Race at Daytona

Best Wishes to Austin Theriault at Daytona in the Lucas Oil 200 ARCA race Saturday February 18 at 4:15 pm. Hope to have great things to say about the race next week. Until then…

Let’s Go Racing,

Tom Hale

Soli Deo Gloria