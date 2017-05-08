Motorsports Sons and Daughters Honor Moms

Episode # 160
May 7, 2017
Austin Theriault’s Tribute To His Mom, Terry
“My mother has always been very supportive,”said Austin. “I remember early on she would record all my races at Spud Speedway. We would watch them later that evening or later that week so I might improve as a driver.”
Theriault’s Mom and Dad often fly to the track where he is competing which he appreciates their support. He appreciates his parents and respects them both. There is nothing like a mother’s advice.
“She is always there for me to ask questions about needs or other things that come up. She helps me figure things out. I love you Mom. Happy Mothers Day.”
Daytona Groundskeeper Griffeth Wants to Honor His Mom
Growing up on a potato farm in Woodland, Maine, Jason Griffeth understood at a very young age the joy as well as hard times that comes with farming. His reputation as a hard worker began at that farm under the tutelage of his parents.
Griffeth mentioned the vital role that his mother, Lona played shaping his life from childhood to the young man his is today.
“My Mom is self-less and extremely hard-working. While working full-time as a nurse she helped out on the farm and did what was needed to be done to keep things going,” said the Daytona International Speedway Head Groundskeeper. “She taught me a lot about hard work and doing the best I can with what I have. She has always expressed unconditional love for me. I love you Mom.”
Racer, Mom, and Team JRT Coordinator Janet Bosse
Janet Bosse balances life on the go utilizing many of the skills she learned from her mom while growing up not too far from Spud Speedway in Caribou.
In her own words, ” My mother, Nancy Bosse, resides in Caribou and enjoys sewing/quilting. I am certain she secretly hoped that we would be sewing buddies. Happy mothers Day to the woman whom has endured and supported years of racing shenanigans! ♡”
Tractor Puller “The Flying Farmer” Expresses His Love For Mom
“The Flying Farmer” Tyler Raymond, Caribou has raced, snowmobiles, karts, and now antique pulling tractors. Through all the years his mother, Shelby, has been an avid supporter not only with racing but his time in the FFA, many clubs, and Explorers. She could be seen at the racetrack holding her breath as her son raced to the checkered flag or bounced off the track in his early days.
“Thank you so much Shelby Raymond for all of your continuous love and support you give me through all of my races, tractor pulls, or even while I’m ‘Klowning around’ said Raymond. “Also for the time and effort you spend helping me chase my dreams! Thank you very much! Love you!”
HTF Motorsports Sponsor Speaks for His Mom
Aroostook Limousines ACE Rental Car owner and HTF Motorsports sponsor, Darick Williams, pictured third from left in the back row of the family photo said, “Happy Mother’s Day Mom. Thank you for always being there for us and taking care of our needs. We love you!”
Speedway 660 Champion Credits His Mom
You have read about the success and sometimes failures of the Messer family from Harvey, New Brunswick in previous episodes. You may recall that Ryan earned the 2016 Sportsman title and plans to move up to the Super Late Model class in 2017.
Ryan wanted to express his Mother’s Day wishes by saying, “Mom is a huge part of our team. Whether it is feeding the crew, taking a million pictures and videos of every race, or being the voice of reason when things are going well with the car… she is the heart of our family team.”
“She often amazes us with nuggets of info or asking just the right question to make us look at our problems a little differently. And her competitive nature is often the nudge needed for us to take the extra step, spend the extra dollar or try one more time to make everything perfect and get ‘her boy’ to victory lane!!! Love you Mom!!”
Retired Racer Has Great Respect and Admiration For His Mother
Don Rideout has raced stock cars, raised money for charities, been race director, and enthusiastic promoter of racing. When asked whether he would write a tribute to his mom he replied in only a matter of moments and wanted his mom to know he loves her.
He said, “My mother brought me into this world on June 7th, 1970. From that moment on she became one of the most dedicated mothers ever, and continues to be.”
“My mom sacrificed much of her young adult life to work and take care of me. Sometimes this made things in our relationship difficult. Despite that, she has always been there for me. My mother means the world to me. I can never show her enough how much I appreciate everything she has done, and continues to do for me. So this Mother’s Day I want to say THANK YOU MOM. I LOVE YOU.”
Race Researcher for UpNorth Motorsports Expresses His Feelings About Mother
Whenever I need questions answered about some obscure motorsports fact or another opinion about a race, racer, or just about any related idea I call on Gary Saucier. This time I called on him to say something to his mom for Mothers Day 2017.
In his tribute to his mother, Saucier said, ” My mother was my rock, my solace, my best friend, and the woman I still compare all others to (probably one of the reasons I never got married).”
“She more than anyone else in my life made me the man I am today. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren more than anyone could imagine. She taught me to be compassionate to others but not cower in the corner when someone wronged me. To fight for the things I believe are right, but not emotionally hurt anyone and to proudly show the world my accomplishments and interests.”
“When we went to Dover, Delaware in 1999 to visit family, I had the opportunity to go see the June Winston Cup race there in person. The look on her face when my cousin and I returned from the track was unforgettable, and she said the look on MY face was too.”
“When my favorite driver, Jeff Gordon won, she enjoyed it just as much as I did even though she wasn’t a fan, because she knew it made me happy. The same was true when I returned from the movie theater after seeing every “Star Wars” movie for the first time.”
“The night before her funeral, I asked a friend, ‘What am I going to do without her?’ I’d like to think I answered the question I posed that night by carrying on her legacy in the way I try to conduct my life: do right, show compassion, but give just a little of that Irish temperament when you need to!”
This Guy Knows Almost Everyone In Racing, Yet His Mother Is More Important
” Mother’s Day is a special moment in time to recognize and honor the one person who has always been there to support, care for and protect her children. She is the peace keeper of the family who truly enjoys the presence of her children around her and with her.”
“She is the one who makes family events come to life. She taught us well how to be kind and respectful to others. So, on this day we say ‘Thank you’ Mom for all that you have done and all that you continue to do that shows us how to be a strong family. Love you very much, Joe & Lorraine Chamberlain.”
Hall of Fame Member Has a “Hall of Fame” Mother
Maine Motorsports Hall of Fame member, Bob Alexander will always have a special spot in his heart reserved for his mother the late Betty Lou Alexander. Growing up in the County was not always easy, however, his mother taught him many valuable life lessons.
Let’s go racing,
Tom Hale
Soli Deo Gloria