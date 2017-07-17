Automobile Speed Record Record Set at Loring Speed Trials

Episode 170

July 16, 2017

He Did It!

The 250 miles per hour mark was shattered by Jason White in his RecMech Motorsports 2006 Corvette C6 427LSX with a Procharger F1x supercharger on gas. After multiple attempts the next to last run on Saturday July 15 yielded their first 250+ mph, a 253.047 in the mile and one-half.

A few minutes after celebrating their first run over the 250 mark, White came back with another run of 253.6. This made him the fastest of the automobiles at Loring, breaking the record set by John Okaly 250.758 in a lakester September 2015. White’s webpage also proclaims that his Corvette is the fastest C6 in the country.

One part of racing I enjoy is learning about the backstories which sometimes are as intriguing as the headline. On Friday the RecMech team went slightly slower than the 249.6 that they ran earlier. After checking back into their pit spot they examined the Procharger belt and saw that is was nearly shredded which they replaced.

The team is meticulous in their between run check of the race car. During their examination they found that the rear tire pressure was low. After looking over the $400 per side race tires they found a screw in each, which they must have picked up in the course of returning from the far end of the runway.

Jason jumped into the team truck and headed off to Caribou where he brought the tires to Hogan Tire for patching. The folks at Hogan do not see this type of tire very often yet patched them up allowing the New Hampshire based team to return to action.

RecMech Motorsports plans to be back in the fall to shoot for the 260 mph mark and set some more class records.

Bob Keselowski and RecMech Add to Top Speed Drama

The drama at Loring was great, both Jason White with his Corvette and Bob Keselowski in his NASCAR Dodge were in a race for top speed honors. The stage was set when on Thursday when White went 249.8 followed closely by Keselowki with a 249.4 mph.

Both teams went deeper into their bag of tricks to reach the magic 250 mark. Keselowski did not have a problem with a lack of power as his Dodge would light up the rear tires at will as he left the line with a smoke show. He tried different tires and a variety of other little tweaks to reach his goal. Keselowski was unable to get to the 250 mark ensuring White of top speed honors.

300 MPH The Target

As she and her husband Gary were preparing to depart Loring for home in Sharon, Massachusetts, I spent a few moments with Pam Beinke talking about their experience at the Summer Event 2017. The enthusiasm exhibited by Pam is readily apparent as she spoke about everything from the excellent weather they had for the races as well as the camaraderie they felt with fellow racers and fans.

She and her husband built a funny car with intended goal of 300 plus miles per hour. The project has been in the works for the last three years. She said, “We arrived Thursday. We did one run. Other than 30 feet in our driveway that was the maiden voyage of Aeroforce Thursday afternoon. We went 171 miles per hour on that run.”

“We built a funny car for land speed racing. Gary and I build all our cars. We cannot take credit for the chassis. It is was built by S & W Racecars out of Spring City, Pennsylvania.”

“It is a 1971 Charger funny car which we converted to a Daytona. We asked them [the body makers] to make it heavier, two layers on the body since we would be land speed racing and we wanted the body to stay together.”

A decal on the side of the car, A2 Wind Tunnel caught my eye. When I asked Pam about it she said, “A2 Wind Tunnel in Mooresville, North Carolina just so happens to be where the aerodynamicist who worked for Chrysler in the 1970’s, Gary Romberg is still a consultant. He helped build the wind tunnel and he consults there.”

“He wind tunnel tested the original Daytona for Chrysler. When we built the funny car he wanted to make sure it was safe for Bonneville and up here [Loring].”

The husband and wife team wanted to go 300 mph, however, they found that upon deceleration the was coming down onto the front tires and shaving a small amount of rubber each time. The tires which were new upon arrival were getting thin and they were not going to chance a failure. She said they will widen out the front track and place the tires under the scoops on each front fender which should alleviate any interference problem.

Their goal is to have the Aeroforce ready for the Fall Event at Loring September 1-3. They hope to reach their ultimate goal of 336 mph making them as fast as funny cars that race at drag strips.

Carl Goes 219 in “Betsie”

Caribou native, Carl Theriault, just got his Ford engine back from Bennett Racing only a couple of weeks before the summer race. The engine was rebuilt after a piston failure at the Harvest Event fall race in 2016.

His goal was to race tune the natural aspirated Mustang using nitrous oxide to boost the power enough to beat his record of 220 plus mph and approach the 250 mph mark.

Carl’s Facebook post describes day two efforts this way, ” Mother Nature gave us another good day at the track today! Thanx! Please give us two more!”

“Because, well, I need them! Today was a good balance of racing, seeing people.. (friends old and new & family) and well working.. (working on tuning the nitrous!!!!)”

“Stage 2 didn’t have a perfect day.. but it is still showing promise that I’m close, and well closer than I was; but I’m just not there yet. :-)”

“Stage-1… it’s not cooperating much at all. I mean it hasn’t hurt anything so that’s good, but AFR’s (Air Fuel Ratio) are jumping around more than they should and I need to find the gremlin in the system that’s making it happen before I can tune it.” “I’ve got a few ideas since I left the track, or it will have to come to me in my dreams tonight or maybe the racing gods just need to let it happen!” “I did make four passes today, but only have 3 of my slips with me right now. Here was my day by MPH: 2nd pass

1 mile 200.600 (new record)

1.5 mile 208.972 3rd pass

1 mile 203.982 (new record)

1.5 mile 217.910 (new record) 4th pass

1 mile 206.343 (new record)

1.5 mile 217.919 (new record)

Saturday saw Carl make a couple passes. On the last run he noticed things did not seem just right. Upon arriving back at his pit stall he removed the oil filter and cut it allowing him to closely examine the filter for evidence of internal problems.

Theriault plans to disassemble the engine prior to the fall event at Loring and rectify the problem. The elusive goal of 250 mph still dangles in front of him like a carrot.

More Loring Stories and Photos Next Episode

One thing I have learned after covering hundreds of motorsports events is that everyone has a story which is unique and often carries with it some intriguing points. I am going to present some of those stories such as a nuclear engineer who makes “routine” 200 mph passes on his motorcycle, a Macy’s Day Parade float mechanic, a race car 17 years in the making and more in Episode 171 next week.

Travis Pastrana Record Run at Mt. Washington Courtesy Formula Photographic Inc.

You recall from Episode 169 that Travis Pastrana obliterated the old record at Mt. Washington by 20 plus seconds. The video brings you and I along for the ride including hanging one wheel over the edge of the road.

https://www.facebook.com/formulaphoto/videos/10159258401890389/

Team JRT’s Damian Theriault Trophies at Three Tracks

The members of Team JRT had a bust weekend of racing with events Friday at Richmond Karting Speedway, Saturday at Thundering Valley Speedway, and back to Richmond on Sunday. No matter what the venue Damian Theriault took the checkered flag at all three feature races extending his unbeaten streak at Richmond to nine.

BAS Racing’s Bryan Searles captured his first feature win at Richmond Friday evening as part of Richmond Karting Speedway’s Three X Series. Searles edged out five other competitors.

Photos Which Made Me Grin This Week

Double Header Action At Spud Speedway Friday Night Karting Series Resumes

Let’s Go Racing,

Tom Hale

Soli Deo Gloria