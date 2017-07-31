WAR Finishes Season With Podium at Boss Hogg 150

Episode 172

July 30, 2017

Wyatt Alexander Places Third in His season Finale Boss Hog 150

The Wyatt Alexander Racing (WAR) team ran a limited race schedule this season concentrating on a variety of venues throughout New England including a venture into New Brunswick. The light schedule allowed time for adequate preparation of the race car and its driver.

Wyatt begins the next phase of his educational career at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte majoring in mechanical engineering with an emphasis on motorsports. The Ellsworth High School 2017 graduate leaves August 6th to take up residence before classes begin.

There is a slight chance that Wyatt may run the Granite State Pro Stock Series race at Oxford Plains Speedway the night before the Oxford 250. The team is placing their white #96 up for sale and may sell the black car in anticipation of building or buying a new car for the 2018 season.

Crew chief Bob Alexander summed up the Boss Hogg 150 this way, “We are very pleased to have finished 3rd today in the Boss Hogg 150. We had a strong car. We practiced well and Wyatt was very conservative. Saving the car till the end was his goal. Made some strong moves with 20 to go but ran out of time to reach the top two.”

John Miller Photography posted this video of WAR which I am sharing with his permission:

https://www.facebook.com/johnamillerphotography/videos/vb.1539707292931226/1943784122523539/?type=2&theater

Pocono Now In the Rear View Mirror

It seems that Pocono Raceway has tested the #52 Austin Theriault’s need for speed. The 8th place finish in the Friday night ARCA Mod Space 150 was one place better than an earlier 9th place finish at the “Tricky Triangle”. The team was unable to get up front and battle with the leaders on the 2 1/2 mile tri-oval and had to settle for their second worst finish this season.

The race was won by Justin Haley with Theriault’s closest rival for the points championship, Dalton Sargeant, finishing fifth trimming the lead to 110 points. The ARCA series heads to Winchester Speedway located in Winchester, Indiana next Sunday August 6 at 2 pm. The paved high banked track claims to be the fastest 1/2 mile track on the planet.

The 28th running of the Winchester ARCA 200 will challenge drivers to maintain track position and momentum. Readers of UpNorth Motorsports may like to know that the 1990 ARCA race was won by Bob Keselowski. This is the same person who has come to the Loring Speed Trials the last last two years in search of top speed honors.

The race will be tape delayed and shown on August 19 on MAVTV. Live timing and scoring will be available on www.arcaracing.com.

It’s The Santos/Swanson Show In USAC Silver Crown

Franklin, Massachusetts native, Bobby Santos II won his second USAC Silver Crown race in a row beating pole-sitter Kody Swanson and last year’s champion Chris Windom to the finish.

Swanson lead early until lapped traffic held his up allowing Santos to take the lead for the remaining 56 laps. Lapped traffic bunched the top three up with ten to go yet Santos was not to be denied. A caution with two laps to go worked to Santos advantage since there was a clear track ahead. Despite running as hard as he was able, Swanson could not stay with Santos on the green-white-checkered dash to the end.

Toledo Speedway in Toledo Ohio was visited by the ARCA Series May 21 that saw Austin Theriault place sixth in the Menards 200.

The USAC Silver Crown tour heads to another track that ARCA visited earlier in the season, Salem Speedway, Salem, Indiana. When ARCA was there in April, Dalton Sargeant won with Austin Theriault fifth. The USAC drivers will be competing in the “Joe James/Pat O’Connor Memorial”.

Sometimes Having Your Best Car of the Season Does Not Win

There are times in racing where you may have a fast car yet not win. The RYAN Motorsports Team of Harvey, New Brunswick was a prime example in last Saturday’s “Best of the Best 150” at Speedway 660 in Geary Woods, New Brunswick.

Crew Chief, Dad, and owner of the #1 Pro Stock Robb Messer described their effort like this, “Some nights you just don’t get the finish you deserve! The entire RYAN Motorsports team work tirelessly all day yesterday (Saturday) trying to regain speed in our Pro Stock.”

“After a shock issue forced us out of our heat race without turning a lap, we were left starting the “Best of the Best 150″ deep in the field (21st). Made some changes and headed into the feature pretty uneasy with our car… but did we ever have a good piece!”

“Ryan drove up to 5th place in the early going before he started to experience clutch slippage. This clutch issue ended our night around lap 40.”

“But on Sunday afternoon, the car is apart and ready for new parts. We learned a number of lessons this week so we are already looking forward to getting back on the track in 2 weeks.” 135 Laps in Two Days After racing at Spud Speedway in the Friday Night Kart Racing Series, I was fortunate to be able to visit one of my sponsors, Maine Indoor Karting in Scarborough Saturday evening. I ran five 20 lap races and believe it or not, was able to walk today. I was unable to get into the 21 Second Club yet ran a 22.437 good enough for sixth fastest time of the day.

Friday Night Kart Racing Series Presented by Kieffer Insurance Results

Weather Friday night at Spud Speedway was perfect for kart racing. After a summer of foul-weather on Friday evenings at the Caribou track, it was great to race without concern about atmospheric conditions.

NAPA Victory Lane podium finishers were as follows:

Blacked Out Window Tint Kids Karts

Kayden Haines, Caribou

Parker Bosse, Limestone

Aroostook Trusses Junior Cage Karts

1. Gage Theriault Limestone

2. Ronnie-Lynn Kelly, Presque Isle

Aroostook Savings and Loan Senior Cage Karts

1. Nate Haney, Caribou

2. Tom Hale, Westmanland

3. Brandon Masse, Caribou

The sixth race in the Northern Maine Karting Association Friday Night Kart Racing Series will be Friday August 4 at 6:30 pm at Spud Speedway in Caribou. Grandstands are free and pit admission is $10.

Don’t forget the Cumberland Motor Club will at Loring hosting one of the largest autocross events in the United States beginning Friday with Test and Tune sessions and the actual autocross Saturday and Sunday. Over 85 entries are expected for the three-day event.

When you see me there say hello, I would like to meet you. I look forward to this event which some CMC members call the “Loring Mega Autocross”. Better yet go to the CMC website and pre-register your car to test your skills at a world-class autocross event.

The CMC site is http://www.cumberlandmotorclub.com/cmc/

See you at Loring or Spud Speedway for the Friday Night Karting Series. I think you will like next weeks episode with visits to Travis Pastrana’s rally car shop, Ferrari, Porsche, and Lamborghini restoration shop and a stop at the newly repaved Thunder Road for Thursday night race action. A busy week indeed.

Let’s Go Racing,

Tom Hale

Soli Deo Gloria