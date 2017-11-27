I think my readers could win this contest

Episode 189

November 26, 2017

When I saw that Grassroots Magazine was having a Show Your Shop contest, my immediate thought was the send in the HTF Motorsports “garage” as my entry in the contest. My next thought was that I know from first-hand experience visiting with several of the readers of my blog that you folks have some great shops.

My idea is that many of you need to enter this contest and take a shot at the $1600 prizes for each of the three categories. Several of you have what I would consider top grade garages. I will not name names, however, I know of some drag racers, snow-sled racers, autocross folks, custom car, speed shops, as well as stock car shops that could qualify.

Directly from Grassroots Magazine’s web-page is the following information. I will state up front that they have not solicited me to do this nor will they give me any compensation. In fact, I believe they have no idea that I am asking you folks to enter.

“The rules for our Show Us Your Shop contest are simple: Send us five full-resolution digital photos of your shop plus a 300-word description. (Obviously your cause will be helped by better photos and better words.) By entering our contest, you grant us the right to use these photos and words online and in print.

The deadline to enter is December 15, 2017. Our editors will pick their favorites in our three classes: small, large and commercial.

Contestants will be divided into three classes: small, large and commercial. The winning shop owners in each class will receive great prizes thanks to Eastwood, CRC Industries and Race Ramps. Our favorite workspaces will also be featured in upcoming issues of Grassroots Motorsports.

Prizes:

The winning entry in each class will receive the following:

An Eastwood welding package valued at approximately $600: Eastwood 175-amp MIG welder, professional welding cart and welding helmet.

A prize pack from CRC Industries full of various products valued at $500

$500 gift certificate to be used for any Race Ramps equipment.

To enter, simply send your five photos plus your 300-word description in a single email to shop@grassrootsmotorsports.com. Please include your phone number and mailing address in the email.

For official rules, simply click here.

As a general rule, we define a “small” shop entry as one with two bays or less. A “large” shop is anything bigger than that. A “commercial” shop is something like a warehouse, professional shop or race team headquarters.”

For those who are reluctant to enter, remember if I get my home internet up and running soon, I will enter my “garage” along with my basement shop. Folks, you have shops that I feel can be competitive in this contest. I would love to feature your shop on future episodes when the folks at Grassroots Motorsports announce you as their winner.

Local family at Maine Indoor Karting (MIK)

The Dodd family from Woodland was on vacation in southern Maine this summer when without warning, the dad, Andy turned the family car into the parking lot at Maine Indoor Karting in Scarborough.

Excitement rose as they jumped out of their car and went inside the racing facility for the first time. Once inside the staff went through the safety procedures and protocol to allow older son, Dylan, to get on the track with his dad. Meanwhile Dylan’s younger brother, Connor and mom, Tiffany, watched from the spectator area.

I asked Dylan, a Caribou High School freshman, what he thought about his experience racing his dad. He replied, “At first they put me in the junior karts. When they saw I could handle the track I got to run the faster karts for a couple of races.”

“I was frustrated by slower karts when I came upon them and could not get by. I went inside one guy on turn 4 and he spun. I felt so bad, I waited for him and let him by.”

His Dad commented, ” I thought I was doing pretty well racing Dylan. I held him off for the first few races. He went to the bigger karts and smoked me. He lapped me!”

Some of that increase speed and acceleration may have been due to the 90 pound weight differential between the two, and yes some to the youthful exuberance exhibited by Dylan.

After their first experience at the track, the family vowed to return. Maine Indoor Karting is open all winter long allowing racers to sharpen or maintain their skills on the race track. Winter also tends to lend itself to some of the fastest lap-times.

League racing is on selected Friday nights with even weighted karts. This eliminates or minimizes the huge weight advantage that the light-weight drivers might have over us bigger folks. I hope to get to one of the league nights this winter. I may see you at the track.

Eagle getting new life

One of my “I would love to do” projects is to spend time in a race-car restoration shop. I read about these type of shops and see the end products and would love to say I had a part in restoring a vintage race car which may have long passed its glory days yet retains enough value to make it worth fixing.

Loyal readers know I like Indy town. I have been there multiple times. Only recently did I become aware of Duman’s Turn 4 Restoration LLC in Speedway, Indiana a short distance from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

If you like race cars like I do you may like what I am featuring today. I hope to post some photos once the restoration has been completed. Let me begin with a shop tour courtesy of Duman’s.

https://www.facebook.com/878411275603549/videos/981376225307053/

Did you recognize some of the vintage racers not only from the 90’s, but one from the 20’s. It looked like they were restoring a rare Miller from that era.

The car that caught my eyes was this one:

The Penske PC10 B was driven in 1983 by Al Unser Senior who won the Championship Auto Racing Team (CART) championship. He finished second in the Indianapolis 500, won the Cleveland Airport race, and had 10 top five finishes in 13 races.

The PC10’s were built by Penske Cars in Poole, England then shipped to Penske Racing which was located in Reading, Pennsylvania in those days. They were powered by the venerable 2.6 liter turbo Cosworth engine which produced as much as 840 horsepower on methanol fuel.

I hope to keep you posted about the progress of the restoration of the vintage PC10B in future episodes. Mean-time if anyone would like to contribute to meeting my desire to do some work on a vintage race car this winter feel free to contact me.

If you would like to send me to Indianapolis to see the restoration first hand and/or cover the awarding of the ARCA Championship trophy to Austin Theriault and the USAC Silver Crown Championship to Kody Swanson feel free to contact me. Both events are a part of the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show at Indy December 7-9, 2017.

