WAR time down south

Episode 205

March 25, 2018

WAR headed south

With their driver Wyatt Alexander in North Carolina going to school, the principles at Wyatt Alexander Racing (WAR) normally based out of their shop in Ellsworth, Maine have decided to compete in several Pro All Stars Series (PASS) South races.

The team’s first race will be this Saturday, March 31, the 13th Annual Easter Bunny 150 from Hickory Speedway, Hickory, North Carolina. The race will pit the North vs South. As of publication time there are 27 entries for the 150 lapper.

The South team is led by Matt Craig, the winner of the PASS opener March 18 at Caraway Speedway. Joining Craig will be Tate Fogelman, Brandon Setzer, Kodie Conner, Tyler Church and several more.

The North team will be led by Ben Rowe, Derek Griffith, DJ Shaw, Garrett Hall, Wyatt Alexander, New Brunswick’s Lonnie Sommerville, and others.

WAR hope to finish their racer tonight and head south Monday. They have a session planned at Caraway Speedway, in Sophia, North Carolina on Wednesday to shake out some cobwebs and bugs before heading over to Hickory for practice Friday at that track.

Crew chief, Bob Alexander said, “Top three goals for me are:

1. Show up with a competitive car.

2. Time trial well enough to make the field.

3. A top ten finish would be awesome.”

“I am looking forward to putting some laps on the car,” said the retired Hall of Fame driver now crew chief. “It is a different piece from what we have been running so it may take some time to figure things out.”

“Dean Clattenburg (Clattenburg Racing Fabrication, Salisbury, North Carolina) has been very helpful to us in getting from a bare chassis to a completed Super Late Model.”

Best wishes to all the “Yankees” invading the south this weekend. You can watch the 13th Annual Easter Bunny 150 on Speed51.com pay-for-view for $19.99. Qualifying begins Saturday afternoon at four with racing beginning at 7 pm.

Brother and sister race team

They say that no one fights harder with each other than siblings, that is until some outside force needs to be dealt with. I have no idea if this brother and sister have their occasional spat.

I do know that I was impressed when walking through the pit area at the Mega Meltdown snowmobile race in Caribou March 17th when I saw older brother Evan Durepo on his knees on cold icy ground working on his sister Claire’s stock 120 snowmobile.

Evan’s sister Claire went on to race in the Stock 120 feature. She did not finish on the podium, however, I think there was some good brother/sister moments at the event. Love to see this kind of things happening. That is how racing needs to be done.

It is done!

Members of the Northern Maine Antique tractor Club have spent almost every Saturday for the past several months getting their 2018 tractor raffle project completed. I am unsure of the man-hours that went into this restoration, however, I am sure there were hundreds.

The Cockshutt Model 30 will be featured at several events now through November 2018 when the drawing for the tractor will take place. Proceeds from the tractor raffle will benefit several County charities including Caring Area Neighbors for Cancer Education and Recovery (C.A.N.C.E.R.). The club also awards scholarships.

The Cockshutt Model 30 will make its next appearance at the Top of Maine Trade Show April 28 & 29 at the Madawaska Multi-purpose Center. Tickets for the tractor raffle are $5.00 for a book of six tickets. If unable to attend this show, the club will be at several other area events. Tickets may be purchased from any NMATC member or by contacting them through their website http://www.nmatc.org

For all the Monday morning “quarterbacks”

I think of the words of former President Theodore Roosevelt as racing action kicks in full throttle soon. This is what has come to be known as, “The Man in the Arena”

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better.The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

Take pause this week

Over the course of the next six days, I hope to take pause and ponder deeply what this time called “Holy Week” means to me and what it’s influence around the globe has been. I hope you also make some time to consider how the events that transpired a couple of millennia ago has not only changed the world but on a personal note how it has changed you and me.

May your Easter be blessed,

Tom Hale

Soli Deo Gloria