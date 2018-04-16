Maine Snowmobile Racer Inducted into Hall of Fame

Episode 208

April 15. 2018

He’s In!

Aroostook County snowmobile racer Tom Peters became the first snowmobile racer inducted into the Maine Motorsports Hall of Fame at the induction ceremony in Augusta Saturday evening. Peters was recognized by his peers for his outstanding career which spanned a decade from the mid 1960’s through his last race in 1976.

In his address to the audience, Peters stressed that such an award did not take place in a vacuum. In order for him to achieve what he did, he relied on several behind-the-scenes friends, crew-members, sponsors, and most of all his wife Diane.

“You will not find the names of the people who helped you succeed in the headlines,” said Peters. “They only list the driver, however, my success would not be possible without the help of others”.

Attending with Peters was his three daughters Jennifer, Lisa, and Carmen as well as son Tom II and their spouses and children. His daughter Jennifer Peters mentioned that, “It was a rare occasion which could bring the whole crew together, this was it!”

Peters daughter, Jennifer now living in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, said several months ago that, “I was extremely proud, especially because he is the first snowmobile racer to do so (inducted into the Maine Motorsports Hall of Fame). I know he is deeply honored to be recognized in this manner.”

“My dad was, and still is, a great competitor. He does nothing in small measure, always paying attention to the smallest details. I think that his attention to detail, his sense of fair play, and his love of racing are what made him such a successful snowmobile racer.”

“One of the accolades he is most proud of is not trophy he has in his possession…it is having his name on the Red Buckingham Memorial trophy in Woodstock for most sportsmanlike driver. Although I know being inducted into the Hall of Fame is going to be just as important.”

Austin Theriault honored at Maine Motorsports Hall of Fame gala

Fort Kent native Austin Theriault, now living in Mooresville, North Carolina, made an appearance at the Maine Motorsports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday evening. Theriault was recognized by the organization for his accomplishment as the 2017 ARCA Racing champion.

In his remarks he mentioned that he was deeply appreciative of the kindness shown him by not only the Hall of Fame committee but the fans who keep in touch with him daily and inspire him onward in his racing career.

Ripchair has arrived in the County

After months of anticipation, Mike Chasse of Presque Isle has his new Howe & Howe Technologies Ripchair home in the County. The motorized track drive vehicle was picked up and trailered home by Chasse’s brother-in-law, Andrew Bouchard.

Chasse and his caregiver Heidi Howlett, ventured south to Howe & Howe headquarters in Waterboro Friday. The chair was fit to Mike’s specific control needs by Howe & Howe personnel. Chasse then took his Ripchair for a get-acquainted drive at Howe & Howe.

With the arrival of his new Ripchair, Mike Chasse will be able to fulfill some of his dreams about getting out and about more independently. Chasse is an avid outdoors-man who will now be able to enjoy more of what the County offers.

He has already said he plans to pace some of his friends on bike treks. He said he may not be as fast as they are on the flats, however, he will “bust their butts” on the hills. I look forward to some action photos and stories of this inspiring young man in future episodes.

Limestone sled racer competes at Mars Hill

Northern Maine Karting Association Junior Cage Kart racer, Gage Theriault of Limestone finished his snowmobile racing season with a first and second place at BigRock’s “King of the Mountain” Hillclimb Saturday. He had a successful winter season running multiple races with several of Maine’s up-and-coming Youth Class racers.

Rossi along with fellow Indy Car racer Connor Daly were part of the CBS “Amazing Race” this season. They finished fourth out of thirteen teams that competed for a million dollar prize.

Ross had this to say about his Long Beach victory, “Even though it’s not my true home race [Rossi hails from northern California], it really feels like one: the crowds here and just the whole atmosphere is so welcoming and inviting that it’s no surprise that this race has been on the calendar for so long.”

“It’s a pleasure to be able to come here and race, first of all, and to be able to win here is pretty special. This one I’ll definitely remember for a very long time for a lot of different reasons, and I’m very glad that there were so many people here that were able to witness it.”

Let’s go racing!

Tom Hale

Soli Deo Gloria