Proof that good guys sometimes win big races

Crew chief Robb’s words,”Our race report comes a little late this week; partly because we’ve already spent the day in the shop and partly because it was just too darned sour to sit and write.”

“Our day did not go as we had planned and turned out to be one of the more aggravating days we’ve had. Unfortunately our tire strategy to put 2 right side tires on for the last points race was derailed as there were no appropriately sized tires available. So we were forced to instead put left side tires on and the car did not respond well.”

“We fought this all day and started to make it better by the heat. However, in the feature we were collected in a couple unnecessary cautions that did not help our cause. In the end, we finished 5th and tied for the season points lead but came second on a tie breaker.”

The team got the car repaired in time to load up and head to the race track. Unfortunately misfortune struck once again when the desired tires they wanted for practice were unavailable. Quit? No way.

RYAN Motorsports post dated September 4, 2018 gives us some insight into what winning the 250 and the $15,850 first prize meant.

This is once again, crew chief Robb Messer, “For the first time in 4 days, I feel like I’ve had a chance to catch my breath. So it’s time to finally recap our Speed Weekend and thank some of the people who made it all possible.”

“Our weekend felt like a challenge right from the start as we spent all of last week repairing the car from damage suffered during the final points race. Once at the track on Saturday, we were unable to purchase any tire sizes that would allow us to properly evaluate the car during the Saturday practices.”

“We made a couple of shake down runs, made a couple of adjustments but the car did not respond. Come to find out, we had a left rear tire going down which was causing the issue. We pretty much felt that Saturday was a complete write-off.”

“Sunday practices went OK. The car was not showing a great deal of speed, but we were able to get it driving comfortable for Ryan and he insisted that we would be fine and he could race it with no problem.”

Our draw wasn’t the greatest and we started at the back of Heat #1. After a couple of cautions that helped Ryan advance, he was able to race his way to the front and score the Pole Position for the McLaughlin Roof Trusses 250 for the second year in a row!”

“The 250 was a roller coaster for sure. We made further adjustments prior to the race and just got the car too loose in the early stages. Ryan managed to stay in the top 10, but it was a struggle.”

“On Lap 69, Ryan reported he had a tire going down. As he fell to the back, we got our first break as a perfectly timed caution came out.”

“We decided to change all 4 tires at lap 70. On the ensuing restart, all hell broke loose and a major wreck collected a number of the front running cars. This was our second lucky break as Ryan was at the rear of the field and managed to avoid the wreck.”

“After an extended red flag, we decided to pit again before going green to make further adjustments. Once green, Ryan began to steadily march towards the front of the field.”

“Although he did not lead many laps during the middle/late stages, he fought for the lead with several cars. Finally Ryan took the lead with 13 laps to go and sailed to the win on tires with 190 laps on them!”

“There are many to thank; I’m sure I will miss some. We have the greatest group of sponsors behind us and it is so awesome to have so many of you in attendance. Thank you to each of you for your support. Thanks to our crew guys Dave Alexander and Tristan Harris. You guys have been rock solid all year. Also Thank you to the guys (& gal) that helped us pit the car, Bradley Logan, Jake Logan, Lucas Murch, Justin Cole, Jamie Painter and Jess Grant.”

“I lastly want to thank Andy Fox and McLaughlin Roof Trusses. His support for this event is awesome and the opportunity he provided our team last year driving one of his cars made it possible for us to make the leap to Pro Stock. We would never have done that without his help.”

“We are so proud of our driver. He is incredibly talented behind the wheel and humble and gracious in everything he does. Nice work Ryan.”