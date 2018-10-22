Roar of drag racing snowmobiles on grass track a hit in the County

Episode 235

October 21, 2018

Grass Drags staged on premier facility and it is in the County

Aroostook County may not be the hotbed of motorsports activity when compared to some locations, however, I believe in a variety of ways County folks can view some top-notch racing. Examples would include world-class land speed racing, snowmobile racing in the winter, stock car racing at rejuvenated Spud Speedway, and the largest autocross facility in New England at Loring.

Add to this the Big Woods Grass Drags on October 14, 2018 at the same site where the last grass drags were held 23 years ago. The land is owned by Glori and Barry Baronowski, a long-time members of the Ashland Sno-mobile Club.

The race and track preparation was a joint effort between the Ashland club and Portage Lakers. By the looks of it, the track included ideas garnered from other similar tracks.

The wires to the Christmas tree lights at the start line ran underground eliminating loose wires. The start line features one hundred feet of packed clay. A chain link fence surrounds the track for spectator and racers safety.

Comments made by racers and spectators after the race indicated that the clay starting line held up well. The wall behind the starting line was not plastered with mud and rocks according to one race team member.

Race day in Ashland

Race Director Lendell Buckingham described the events leading up to the race, “It was a joint effort between Portage Lakers and the Ashland Sno-mobile clubs. We wanted to revive snowmobile racing in the area. We do a lot of fundraising but have not held a snowmobile event in almost five years and our last grass drags were 23 years ago at the same site.”

“Something we absolutely wanted to accomplish was to get the community out and involved and we feel we achieved that. The local FFA group sold ice to the racers and sold homemade french fries. Other local snowmobile and atv clubs and project grad all had booths and sold a variety of things.”

“We also held a vintage snowmobile show and had vintage race classes. The feedback has been amazing both from the racers and the community and we will be back next year bigger and better.”

A comment was also made that the grass after the 100 foot clay starting area held up well to the multiple passes it was subjected to during the races. Top speed for the day belonged to Fort Kent’s Kyle McBrearity 106.635 mph.

Fort Kent racer, Joe Pelletier had this to say about the race, “It was very good for their first event in many years. Seemed to be a good turnout of both participants and spectators. Overall I think everybody was happy with how it turned out.”

“It is a great family hobby,” said Jesse’s father Rick Taggett. ” It can be hectic at times but, Jesse truly enjoys racing and it keeps him away from all the bad stuff kids can get involved in today’s world. We owe much thanks to Kurt Dumond our mechanic, and Ethan Rossignol and John Holmquist of The OCD Race Team for taking him in and showing him the ropes.”

Results

Let’s go racing,

Tom Hale

Soli Deo Gloria

Matthew 5:16