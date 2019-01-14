Austin Theriault makes grassroots racing announcement

Episode 247

January 13, 2019

Austin Theriault partnering with South Paris, Maine based Crazy Horse Racing

Race fans waited in anticipation of the upcoming announcement at the Northeast Motorsports Expo in Augusta by 2017 ARCA Champion, Austin Theriault, Fort Kent now residing in Charlotte, North Carolina area. Theriault has always been keenly aware of the grassroots nature of racing, having started at the 1/3 mile Spud Speedway in Caribou, Maine.

From Austin Theriault official announcement at Northeast Motorsports Expo Saturday evening:

Austin Theriault will be partnering with Crazy Horse Racing (CHR) out of South Paris, Maine as Vice President of R&D and Performance Optimization. Through the partnership Theriault will bring his knowledge from working with top teams in the ARCA Racing Series, NASCAR and the super late-model divisions of the southeast to help increase CHR’s performance and engineering of short track stock cars. Through this partnership, Theriault is looking forward to giving back to the short track racing community that helped him get to where he is today. Theriault, a former CHR driver, is not done driving and is still working on some opportunities to drive in 2019.

Addressing the crowd Theriault said, ““I’m looking forward to partnering with Crazy Horse Racing in 2019 and beyond to give back to the short track racing community that has helped me get to where I am today.”

“Short track racing is an integral part of motorsports, and I want to do my part to keep it alive and well in New England. This partnership is just the beginning of how I hope to make an impact off the track.”

I asked Theriault what specifically that involved, he noted, “All to be determined Tom. Not leaving my involvement in southern racing anytime soon.”

As a former educator, I makes my heart soar when I see folks like Theriault giving back to the folks who have helped him get to where he is today. Reminds me of Bob Alexander and the many things he does which do not make the headlines. Keep up the good work men!

A few photos that caught my eye from the Expo

Snowmobile races coming

Jere Humphrey, promoter of the Vicious Vintage Championship Series Snowmobile Races, posted the following information for racers and fans about next weekend’s season opener:

“Racers are ready to kick off the Vicious Vintage Championship Series with the Season Opener — Snoflake Showdown @ Shin Pond Village on January 19th, with races starting at 11 am. Registration will be from 7:30 – 9:30 am, so come early.”

“Please come out and support our race teams & drivers, as they anticipate another great year of side-by-side snowmobile racing action.”

“There will be 15 various racing divisions offered for competitors of all ages, with trophies and payouts of $2,000. Double points will be offered to all the active VVCS members, as they start the drive for a championship.”

Go to our website — http://www.tametracktour.com for complete listing of by laws, rules, schedule, sponsors and more.”

And in Caribou

Gage Theriault winning at Sherman snowmobile races

Northern Maine Karting Association (NMKA) holds annual meeting

The NMKA held their annual members meeting Sunday afternoon at Haney Building Specialties in Caribou, Maine. Members by consensus selected incumbents Tom Hale, Westmanland, for President and Dan Haines, Caribou, as Treasurer.

Members discussed changing the kart chassis eligibility classification rule which would allow Junior Cage Karts to run in the Senior Cage Division utilizing Senior division’s weight, gear ratio, and engine rules. The Senior Cage karts would also be eligible for use in the Junior Cage Kart Division by meeting the Junior’s weight and restrictor plate rules. This rule change must be voted on by the members.

The 2019 race schedule was developed as well as show schedule for kart displays. The draft schedule will be released soon so racers may develop their race season appearances.

Joe Gibbs Racing co-founder and co-chairman, JD Gibbs dies

JD Gibbs son of team owner Joe Gibbs died Friday evening after a long battle with degenerative neurological disease. JD was diagnosed with this disease in 2015. Little is know about what causes this type of problem. Gibbs is survived by his wife Melissa and four sons, Zachary, Joe, William and Jason Dean II.

Subaru selects my favorite colors for 2019

I have always liked the blue and yellow colors that were used by the Subaru Racing livery for years. Maybe it is because the organization I was involved with for 38 years , the FFA, used the same colors.

I am not alone liking this choice of color by Subaru Racing for 2019. Open class rally driver/owner John Cassidy, Bangor, races Subaru cars. “That’s always been the iconic livery for the Subaru world rally team”, said Cassidy. “I love it!”

37th Annual Chili Bowl entry list at 357 for midget races all this week

The largest winter racing event in the United States, The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals kicks off Monday January 14 and concludes Saturday evening. The Chili Bowl event is held at the River Spirit Expo Center-Tulsa Expo Raceway, Tulsa Oklahoma. Complete information about the event, including viewing the races, can be found at http://www.chilibowl.com

Concluding this week with a video from USAC Racing depicting 2018 USAC Silver Crown Champion Kody Swanson. Kody Swanson the Champ!

ttps://www.facebook.com/usacracing/videos/354024071845470/

I will be covering the 2019 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona January 24-26 along with my photographer/brother Bill Hale so look for highlights in two weeks.

Let’s go racing,

Tom Hale

Soli Deo Gloria (Matthew 5:16)