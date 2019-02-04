Snowmobile racing results released

Episode 250

February 3, 2019

“Spin the Track” Vintage & Kids Endurance Races, co-hosted by the Keystone Kops division of the Anah Shriners Bangor Unit.

Race Organizer/Director Jere Humphrey remarked, “The race teams from the ‘Valley’ represented Aroostook County well during the fierce competition on the track. Andy Gendreau of St David, Maine finished on the podium for the second time during the early season, placing third in the 340 Modified division.”

“Brandon Ouellette of Fort Kent made his debut in the Vicious Vintage Championship and achieved great results, finishing in first place in the revised IFS Outlaw division, on an Arctic Cat EXT sled owned by Derek Gould of Dexter, Maine. Ouellette was pleased with the performance of the snowmobile and purchased to compete in the remaining races.”

“The track became very rough at the end of the day, which I usually prefer,” said Fort Kent’s Joe Pelletier. ” We had some suspension malfunctions so it made it pretty difficult to finish well. I ended up finishing 4th in IFS outlaw and 4th in the 36 lap IFS 440 feature race. I was riding a 1997 Arctic Cat ZR 440.”

The Results…

Dysart’s Truck Stop KIDS 120cc STOCK —

1st Trenton Hanscom: Benton, Polaris

2nd Isaiah Turner: Unity, Polaris

3rd Kaleb Partridge: Charleston, Polaris

Witham’s Heating KIDS 120cc IMPROVED —

1st Riley Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH Polaris

2nd Nick Ciampa: Mount Vernon, Arctic Cat

3rd Ben Ciampa: Mount Vernon, Arctic Cat

Witham’s Paving & Machias Savings KIDS 120cc MODIFIED –

1st Riley Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH Polaris

2nd Emmett Walker: New Vineyard, Arctic Cat

3rd Evan Witham: Levant, Polaris

Katahdin Motorsports & Pro Industrial Plus KIDS 200 STOCK

1st Jayden Huff: Hampden, Arctic Cat

2nd Kaden Rose: Skowhegan, Arctic Cat

3rd Jayce Rose: Skowhegan, Yamaha

Casella Waste Systems WOMEN’S INVITATIONAL —

1st Haley Frohlich: Auburn, Polaris

2nd Alley Ripley: Center Ossipee, NH Yamaha

3rd Emily Pederson: Corinth, Arctic Cat

TNT Road Company JUNIORS INVITATIONAL —

1st Aiden Murray: Turner, Arctic Cat

2nd Austin Witham: Levant, Yamaha

3rd Hailey Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

Houlton Powersports & RV TEENS INVITATIONAL —

1st Landon Collins: Wolfeboro, NH Yamaha

2nd Caleb Morris: Turner, Arctic Cat

3rd Henry Moneypenny: West Ossipee, NH,Yamaha

Blanchard’s Towing & Recovery SINGLE CYLINDER STOCK

1st Mike Morris: Turner, Arctic Cat

2nd Dawson Eldridge: Ossipee, NH, Yamaha

3rd Daytona Gould: Dexter, Arctic Cat

Harry’s Motorsports & Equipment SINGLE CYLINDER MODIFIED —

1st Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

2nd Mike Morris: Turner, Arctic Cat

3rd Andy Frohlich: Auburn, Arctic Cat

Renegade Race Fuels 340 STOCK —

1st Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

2nd Daytona Gould: Dexter, Arctic Cat

3rd Rob Doughty: Knox, Polaris

Savage Paint & Body 340 MODIFIED —

1st Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH,Yamaha

2nd Darren Doughty: Knox, Polaris

3rd Andy Gendreau: St David, Polaris

Bangor Motorsports & J McLaughlin Construction 440 STOCK —

1st Shawn Berry: Center Ossipee, NH, Yamaha

2nd Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

3rd Damien Doughty: Knox, Polaris

O’Reilly Auto Parts 440 MODIFIED —

1st Nick Huff: Hampden, Arctic Cat

2nd Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

3rd Daytona Gould: Dexter, Arctic Cat

1st Rate Bait and Cyr & Sons Repair IFS 440 STOCK —

1st Daytona Gould: Dexter, Arctic Cat

2nd Caleb Morris: Turner, Polaris

3rd Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

Mission Trailers & Unifirst IFS OUTLAW —

1st Brandon Ouellette: Fort Kent, Arctic Cat

2nd Ben Eldridge: Effingham, NH, Yamaha

3rd Caleb Morris: Turner, Polaris

Humphrey reminded racers and fans from northern Maine, “Tame the Track Snowmobile Tour will be gearing up to make a return visit to Caribou, Maine for the Brian’s Ride fundraiser on March 23rd @ the Northern Brewing Company. Go to the website —www.tametracktour.com for full listing of the rules and guidelines for the fifteen racing divisions.”

Caribou Snowmobile Racing Drag Race results announced

Race Director Nick Morrill posted the results of the drag race held at The Lodge on the Van Buren Road in Caribou January 27, 2019.

Junior Class

1st: Jesse Taggett #91

2nd: Connor Soucy #54

Stock 500

1st: Logan Greene #269

2nd: Jay Thompson #911A

Stock 600

1st: Connor Thibeau #85

2nd: Kyle Mcbreairty #708-2

Stock 700

1st: Ethan Rossignol #812

2nd: Lisa Kelley #55

Stock 800

1st: Ethan Rossignol #812

2nd: Lisa Kelley #55

Stock 1000

1st: Ethan Rossignol #812

2nd: Jake Whitten #825

Improved Stock 500

1st: Jesse Taggett #91

2nd: Logan Greene #269

Improved Stock 600

1st: Ethan Rossignol #911

2nd: Donny Scott #509

Improved Stock 700

1st: Ethan Rossignol #812

2nd: Kurt Corriveau #88

Improved Stock 800

1st: Travis Collins #17

2nd: Derek Rioux #730

Improved Stock 1000

1st: Travis Collins #17

2nd: Kevin Nightingale #67

Improved Stock Turbo

1st: Kyle Mcbreairty #708

2nd: Kyle Theriault #11

Pro Mod 800

1st: Ethan Rossignol #187

2nd: Derek Rioux #730

Pro Mod 1000

1st: Norm Handscome #69x

2nd: Travis Collins #17

Outlaw

1st: Kyle Mcbreairty #708

2nd: Norm Handscome #69x

Womans Open Trail Stock

1st: Lisa Kelley #55

2nd: Lyndsey Lyons #08x

Vintage Single

1st: Dan Robinson #44

2nd: Scott Kieffer #776

Vintage Multi-Cylinder

1st: Rob Kieffer #007

2nd: Andrew Pelletier #106

Fastest Reaction Time

Ethan Rossignol .010

1st Annual Larry Doody Memorial Radar Run Announced

The City of Caribou Parks and Recreation Department and Caribou Snowmobile Club are co-hosting a 1000′ radar run on ice with a 1500′ shutdown on Caribou Lake on February 23, 2019 at 10 am. Food vendors, beer garden, warming shelters, fire pits. $5 gate entrance fee. 1 run for $10, 3 runs for $20.

Classes to include mini’s, powder puff, vintage single, twin, triple, stock 500, 600, 700, 800, 850, 900, 1000. Improved 500, 600, 700, 800, 850, 900, 1000, outlaws, stock four-stroke, improved four-stroke. Trophies awarded to mini’s, cash payout for all other classes. All proceeds from gate and pit entrance fee will go to new grooming equipment.

RYAN Motorsports gets GRIP

What do you do on the off-season if you are a stock car racing team? Get educated about the sport you love to help produce better results in 2019. That is exactly what crew chief Robb Messer did this past weekend, he drove to Mooresville, North Carolina to attend the Gary Crooks led GRIP 3-Day Seminar.

Messer attended workshops on radios and safety, basic chassis set-up, chassis dyno tuning, suspension geometry, bump stops, shocks, and much more. The participants visited Pro Motors Dyno, ZETA Performance pull down rig, and Port City Racecars.

Messer on his own visited Penske Racing Shop, Detroit Speed Inc, and Kyle Busch Motorsports. Messer described his experience, “The seminar was great and will definitely help our program this year. Gary Crooks and Jason Enders put together an awesome collection of speakers and topics. Looking forward to race season now!”

Ross Bentley Seminar “Fitness For Drivers” announced

Race car drivers looking to improve performance during this off-season may want to invest some time and money in getting themselves into shape. After I participated in an earlier seminar offered by Bentley, I realize the value provided in these webinars.

Topics for this webinar include:

Why fitness is important at all levels

How to prevent mental fatigue

How to prevent injury & speed recovery

Concussion prevention

Best practices for strength & endurance training

Improving balance & feel

Stressed breathing

Cardiovascular stress

Flexibility training

How to manage heart rate

Vision training

How to improve reaction time

How to improve mental agility For who is the seminar intended: You’re an inexperienced or experienced HPDE or track day driver

You’re a club, vintage/historic or pro racer

You’re a rally or rallycross driver

You want to improve your overall driving performance

You want to drive faster yet safer For information click here https://speedsecrets.com/driverfitness/ Marlatt Competition Engines and Dyno Sponsor Tractor Pull Class Let’s go racing! Tom Hale Soli Deo Gloria (Matthew 5:16)

.