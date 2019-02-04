Snowmobile racing results released

Episode 250
February 3, 2019
“Spin the Track” Vintage & Kids Endurance Races, co-hosted by the Keystone Kops division of the Anah Shriners Bangor Unit.
Race Organizer/Director Jere Humphrey remarked, “The race teams from the ‘Valley’ represented Aroostook County well during the fierce competition on the track. Andy Gendreau of St David, Maine finished on the podium for the second time during the early season, placing third in the 340 Modified division.”
“Brandon Ouellette of Fort Kent made his debut in the Vicious Vintage Championship and achieved great results, finishing in first place in the revised IFS Outlaw division, on an Arctic Cat EXT sled owned by Derek Gould of Dexter, Maine. Ouellette was pleased with the performance of the snowmobile and purchased to compete in the remaining races.”
“The track became very rough at the end of the day, which I usually prefer,” said Fort Kent’s Joe Pelletier. ” We had some suspension malfunctions so it made it pretty difficult to finish well. I ended up finishing 4th in IFS outlaw and 4th in the 36 lap IFS 440 feature race. I was riding a 1997 Arctic Cat ZR 440.”
The Results…
Dysart’s Truck Stop KIDS 120cc STOCK —
1st Trenton Hanscom: Benton, Polaris
2nd Isaiah Turner: Unity, Polaris
3rd Kaleb Partridge: Charleston, Polaris
Witham’s Heating KIDS 120cc IMPROVED —
1st Riley Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH Polaris
2nd Nick Ciampa: Mount Vernon, Arctic Cat
3rd Ben Ciampa: Mount Vernon, Arctic Cat
Witham’s Paving & Machias Savings KIDS 120cc MODIFIED –
1st Riley Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH Polaris
2nd Emmett Walker: New Vineyard, Arctic Cat
3rd Evan Witham: Levant, Polaris
Katahdin Motorsports & Pro Industrial Plus KIDS 200 STOCK
1st Jayden Huff: Hampden, Arctic Cat
2nd Kaden Rose: Skowhegan, Arctic Cat
3rd Jayce Rose: Skowhegan, Yamaha
Casella Waste Systems WOMEN’S INVITATIONAL —
1st Haley Frohlich: Auburn, Polaris
2nd Alley Ripley: Center Ossipee, NH Yamaha
3rd Emily Pederson: Corinth, Arctic Cat
TNT Road Company JUNIORS INVITATIONAL —
1st Aiden Murray: Turner, Arctic Cat
2nd Austin Witham: Levant, Yamaha
3rd Hailey Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha
Houlton Powersports & RV TEENS INVITATIONAL —
1st Landon Collins: Wolfeboro, NH Yamaha
2nd Caleb Morris: Turner, Arctic Cat
3rd Henry Moneypenny: West Ossipee, NH,Yamaha
Blanchard’s Towing & Recovery SINGLE CYLINDER STOCK
1st Mike Morris: Turner, Arctic Cat
2nd Dawson Eldridge: Ossipee, NH, Yamaha
3rd Daytona Gould: Dexter, Arctic Cat
Harry’s Motorsports & Equipment SINGLE CYLINDER MODIFIED —
1st Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha
2nd Mike Morris: Turner, Arctic Cat
3rd Andy Frohlich: Auburn, Arctic Cat
Renegade Race Fuels 340 STOCK —
1st Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha
2nd Daytona Gould: Dexter, Arctic Cat
3rd Rob Doughty: Knox, Polaris
Savage Paint & Body 340 MODIFIED —
1st Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH,Yamaha
2nd Darren Doughty: Knox, Polaris
3rd Andy Gendreau: St David, Polaris
Bangor Motorsports & J McLaughlin Construction 440 STOCK —
1st Shawn Berry: Center Ossipee, NH, Yamaha
2nd Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha
3rd Damien Doughty: Knox, Polaris
O’Reilly Auto Parts 440 MODIFIED —
1st Nick Huff: Hampden, Arctic Cat
2nd Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha
3rd Daytona Gould: Dexter, Arctic Cat
1st Rate Bait and Cyr & Sons Repair IFS 440 STOCK —
1st Daytona Gould: Dexter, Arctic Cat
2nd Caleb Morris: Turner, Polaris
3rd Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha
Mission Trailers & Unifirst IFS OUTLAW —
1st Brandon Ouellette: Fort Kent, Arctic Cat
2nd Ben Eldridge: Effingham, NH, Yamaha
3rd Caleb Morris: Turner, Polaris
Humphrey reminded racers and fans from northern Maine, “Tame the Track Snowmobile Tour will be gearing up to make a return visit to Caribou, Maine for the Brian’s Ride fundraiser on March 23rd @ the Northern Brewing Company. Go to the website —www.tametracktour.com for full listing of the rules and guidelines for the fifteen racing divisions.”
Caribou Snowmobile Racing Drag Race results announced
Race Director Nick Morrill posted the results of the drag race held at The Lodge on the Van Buren Road in Caribou January 27, 2019.
Junior Class
1st: Jesse Taggett #91
2nd: Connor Soucy #54
Stock 500
1st: Logan Greene #269
2nd: Jay Thompson #911A
Stock 600
1st: Connor Thibeau #85
2nd: Kyle Mcbreairty #708-2
Stock 700
1st: Ethan Rossignol #812
2nd: Lisa Kelley #55
Stock 800
1st: Ethan Rossignol #812
2nd: Lisa Kelley #55
Stock 1000
1st: Ethan Rossignol #812
2nd: Jake Whitten #825
Improved Stock 500
1st: Jesse Taggett #91
2nd: Logan Greene #269
Improved Stock 600
1st: Ethan Rossignol #911
2nd: Donny Scott #509
Improved Stock 700
1st: Ethan Rossignol #812
2nd: Kurt Corriveau #88
Improved Stock 800
1st: Travis Collins #17
2nd: Derek Rioux #730
Improved Stock 1000
1st: Travis Collins #17
2nd: Kevin Nightingale #67
Improved Stock Turbo
1st: Kyle Mcbreairty #708
2nd: Kyle Theriault #11
Pro Mod 800
1st: Ethan Rossignol #187
2nd: Derek Rioux #730
Pro Mod 1000
1st: Norm Handscome #69x
2nd: Travis Collins #17
Outlaw
1st: Kyle Mcbreairty #708
2nd: Norm Handscome #69x
Womans Open Trail Stock
1st: Lisa Kelley #55
2nd: Lyndsey Lyons #08x
Vintage Single
1st: Dan Robinson #44
2nd: Scott Kieffer #776
Vintage Multi-Cylinder
1st: Rob Kieffer #007
2nd: Andrew Pelletier #106
Fastest Reaction Time
Ethan Rossignol .010
1st Annual Larry Doody Memorial Radar Run Announced
The City of Caribou Parks and Recreation Department and Caribou Snowmobile Club are co-hosting a 1000′ radar run on ice with a 1500′ shutdown on Caribou Lake on February 23, 2019 at 10 am. Food vendors, beer garden, warming shelters, fire pits. $5 gate entrance fee. 1 run for $10, 3 runs for $20.
Classes to include mini’s, powder puff, vintage single, twin, triple, stock 500, 600, 700, 800, 850, 900, 1000. Improved 500, 600, 700, 800, 850, 900, 1000, outlaws, stock four-stroke, improved four-stroke. Trophies awarded to mini’s, cash payout for all other classes. All proceeds from gate and pit entrance fee will go to new grooming equipment.
RYAN Motorsports gets GRIP
What do you do on the off-season if you are a stock car racing team? Get educated about the sport you love to help produce better results in 2019. That is exactly what crew chief Robb Messer did this past weekend, he drove to Mooresville, North Carolina to attend the Gary Crooks led GRIP 3-Day Seminar.
Messer attended workshops on radios and safety, basic chassis set-up, chassis dyno tuning, suspension geometry, bump stops, shocks, and much more. The participants visited Pro Motors Dyno, ZETA Performance pull down rig, and Port City Racecars.
Messer on his own visited Penske Racing Shop, Detroit Speed Inc, and Kyle Busch Motorsports. Messer described his experience, “The seminar was great and will definitely help our program this year. Gary Crooks and Jason Enders put together an awesome collection of speakers and topics. Looking forward to race season now!”
Ross Bentley Seminar “Fitness For Drivers” announced
Race car drivers looking to improve performance during this off-season may want to invest some time and money in getting themselves into shape. After I participated in an earlier seminar offered by Bentley, I realize the value provided in these webinars.
Topics for this webinar include:
- Why fitness is important at all levels
- How to prevent mental fatigue
- How to prevent injury & speed recovery
- Concussion prevention
- Best practices for strength & endurance training
- Improving balance & feel
- Stressed breathing
- Cardiovascular stress
- Flexibility training
- How to manage heart rate
- Vision training
- How to improve reaction time
- How to improve mental agility
For who is the seminar intended:
- You’re an inexperienced or experienced HPDE or track day driver
- You’re a club, vintage/historic or pro racer
- You’re a rally or rallycross driver
- You want to improve your overall driving performance
- You want to drive faster yet safer
For information click here https://speedsecrets.com/driverfitness/
Let’s go racing!
Tom Hale
Soli Deo Gloria (Matthew 5:16)
.