Young County racer honored at Heroes Breakfast

Episode 264

May 19, 2019

Van Buren native serves as judge at International FSAE Event at Michigan International Speedway

Philip LaPointe , a Van Buren native now living in Marysville, Ohio was once again a judge at the Society of Automotive Engineers student competition, Formula SAE (FSAE) event at Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan. LaPointe works for Honda as an R & D engineer having previously worked eight years for the performance arm of Honda, Honda Performance Development in California and England. Before the stint with HPD he worked in as a design engineer.

LaPointe worked at one of the 15 design cues which featured 6 or 7 judges with 7 – 8 teams in each group. LaPointe’s group featured the overall winner the last three years, University of Stuttgart, as well as a nicely put together University of Illinois entry.

LaPointe noted that University of Stuttgart had the best fit and finish, very professional similar to what one might expect in an IndyCar.

Engineers from Ford, GM, Chrysler, Honda, Tesla, Space-X, and level 1 suppliers like Bosch, AP brakes, were all present at the event.

Takeaway notes for FSAE teams sounded very similar to the recommendations Jeff Braun made during the Ross Bentley Webinar “Free Stuff to Make You and Your Car faster”.

Summarized they are:

1) Reduce weight

2) Lower the weight

3) Centralize the weight

And remember:

1) Building these cars takes longer than anyone can imagine

2) The more time you spend simplifying, it will work simpler and it makes it look like there is less to it.

LaPointe at Mid Ohio IMSA race and Indy Qualifying Day One

LaPointe’s central Ohio location proved advantageous allowing him to attend the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio May 5. LaPointe.