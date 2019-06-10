Americas Rallycross is rough and tumble racing

Episode 267

June 9, 2019

Subaru wins their first ARX race in America

In August I hope to be touring the Vermont Sports Car new shop in Milton, Vermont. I suspect the mood will be upbeat especially since the Subaru USA team has notched their first Americas Rallycross (ARX) victory.

Scott Speed, the multi-time champion of rallycross, switched teams from Andretti Autosports VW to Subaru USA over the winter. The move proved to be fruitful for Subaru with Speed’s victory Sunday at the newly constructed rallycross track at Mid Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio.

Loenbro drivers in Ford Fiesta ST, Travis PeCoy finished second after his teammate, Canadian Steve Arpin, was assessed a five second penalty for a shortcut on course. Tanner Foust finished fourth in the Andretti Autosports VW Beetle.

The ARX3 cars are introduced in this video clip from Sierra cars:

https://www.facebook.com/ARXRallycross/videos/2069918716450646/

The next ARX races will be at Gateway Raceway near St. Louis, July 13 & 14. The weekend will feature dual final races for each class, one on each day.

What I will be keeping my eye on or participating in this week

Rusty Wallace Driving Experience will be at Spud Speedway Friday June 14. Still time to register to drive a super late-model on a real race track. Check out Spud Speedway Facebook page for prices and details NMKA kart racing season premiere Presented by Pat’s Automotive Saturday June 15 at 9:30 am. Pits cost $10 per person, grandstands are free. WAR will be at PASS race at Speedway 95 on Father’s Day. Hopkins Milling & Paving 150 starts at 2 pm. This is an Oxford 250 qualifier race. Kody Swanson will hope to add to his slim 6 point lead over second place Justin Grant at the 100 lap USAC Silver Crown race at Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. The race is Friday evening. I predict Fort Kent’s Austin Theriault will be announcing this week which team he will be driving for and who the sponsor(s) will be at the Monster Energy race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway July 21. Northern Maine Soap Box Derby on Derby Hill, Houlton, Maine. Races get underway Saturday June 15 at around 8 am.

Happy Father’s Day 2019

Hope you have a chance to wish your Father a Happy Father’s Day this year. I miss my father and wish I could greet him with a Sunday morning phone call wishing him a great day. We probably would have gotten together at church, talked, and laughed about some of the dumb things we did recently.

If your relationship with your father is strained, I suggest you find a way to get past the hurts and begin healing that bond. He will not be here forever.

Let’s go racing,

Tom Hale

Soli Deo Gloria (Matthew 5: 14-16)

A bonus video from Don Schumacher Racing:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SU14RE9QhlI&feature=share