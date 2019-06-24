County Fairs offering lots of motorsports events around Independence Day

Episode 269
June 23, 2019
County Fairs provide motorsports entertainment galore
The next couple weeks will be filled with motorsports events as the two County Fairs, Northern Maine Fair (June 28-July 3,2019) and Freedom Festival (July 4-July 6, 2019) and Houlton Agricultural Fair BBQ & Music Festival (June 28 -30, 2019 and Fair July 4-7, 2019) open their gates once again.
The Northern Maine Fair Truck Pulls begin on June 28 in front of the grandstands at 7 pm. There will be no tractor pulls at this event except antique pulls on July 5, 2019 at 9 am.
Snowmobile display Chairman and Hall of Fame member Tom Peters and Joe Chamberlain, Rods, Rides, and Relics Transportation Show volunteer at 2018 show. This show is the largest indoor show of its kind in New England according to Chairman Rick Guerrette. (HTF Motorsports photo)
“The largest indoor transportation show in New England will be accepting entries on Friday June 28 from 2 to 8 pm,” said show Chairman Rick Guerrette. ” There is no charge to put your transportation entry on display. Everybody with an entry will get 2 passes for Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the show.”
Guerrette added, “We will be also having antique fire trucks on display as well as RoboCars which will change from a car to robot right before the fairgoers eyes. There will also be room for airplanes, model cars, and race cars.”
For more information about the Rods, Rides, and Relics Transportation Show Guerrette can be reached at (207) 551-4788.
The Demolition Derby in front of the grandstands June 29 at 6:30 pm highlights motorsports action that evening.
The antique tractor pulls will begin at 9 am on Friday July 5 in front of the grandstands. Top pullers from Maine and New Brunswick will compete in the only tractor pull hosted by the Northern Maine Fair and Freedom Festival.
Information can be found at http://NorthernMaineFair.com
Monster Truck Throw Down 7 pm Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6 at 7 pm features Jefferson, Maine Crushstation, The Monstah Lobstah owned by Greg Winchenbach, Bottom Feeder Motorsports. The truck is powered by a supercharged 468 cubic inch Chevy. Winchenbach also owns Lumberjack which will be performing at the show. In addition the Tough Trucks will compete both evenings. (Jessica Winslow photo)
Houlton Agricultural Fair and BBQ & Music Festival
Motorsports events in Houlton:
June 29 at 11 am ATV?UTV Mud Bog Challenge also 7 classes of car/truck mud bog races with purse of over $3600
July 4 at 1 pm Tuff Trucks competition with 6 classes and $1200 in purses
Compact car demo derby (Houlton Fair photo)
July 6 at 1 pm Lawnmower races followed at 4 pm by Compact Car and Full Size Car Demolition Derbies. Compact car prizes are $500 to win with $300 for second and $200 for third. Full size cars will compete for $750 first prize, $500 second and $300 third.
Sunday July 7 will feature ATV/UTV dirt drag racing. (Houlton Fair photo)
July 7 @ 1 pm ATV/UTV Dirt Drag racing
For more complete information visit http://Houltonfair.org
County kart racers make their mark downstate
Team JRT at Richmond Karting Speedway dusts off their race karts for the first of the 2019 XXX Series races. Sporting Vega tire race jackets left to right Damian Theriault (son), Janet “Sprockett” Bosse (mom), and Jason Theriault (dad) . (Team JRT photo)
NMKA County kart racers in Senior Animal engine class at Richmond for first of their 2019 XXX Series. Kyle Wells on right in the blue kart, made his Richmond debut as a rookie racer. (Katherine I. Fogg photo)
Results from Senior Animal engine class at Richmond Karting Speedway 2019 XXX Series race left to right Kyle Wells 5th, Janet “Sprockett” Bosse 4th, Brandon Williams 3rd, Jason Theriault 2nd and winner Damian Theriault. With the exception of Williams who is from South Durham, all racers make Caribou their home.(Katherine I. Fogg photo)
Colby Martin on right wins Box Stock Class with Gage Theriault, Limestone in middle placing third. Martin is the son of Frenchville native Shawn Martin. Theriault races with the Northern Maine Karting Association. Theriault raced at Speedway Karting in Hermon the next day and swept the Junior Animal class winning both his heat and feature races. I was unable to obtain the names of the three other racers by publishing time.(Shawn Martin photo)
Northern Maine Karting 2019 Race Two Presented by Burger Boy Saturday June 29. Gates open at 9:30 am with driver’s meeting at 11:30 and racing at noon. Pit admission $10 and grandstand viewing free. (HTF Motorsports photo)
Swanson in action again
Kody Swanson does not win every race at Anderson Speedway, Anderson, Indiana. In Thursday Night Sprints 125 lap feature Swanson tapped the wall and came back to finish third. Swanson is on the left, race winner Aaron Pierce in center, and Massachusetts native Bobby Santos III on right finished second. ( Scott Mcllwain photo)
In that same race Travis Welpott in the Smith Farms sprint car takes a wild ride. When I was a FFA Advisor my students and I visited Smith Farms a couple of times. They are located in Pendleton, Indiana. Their sprint car was on display at the farm. (Scott Mcllwain photo)
One wild snowmobile
I happened upon this video from Hypersports located in Arlington, Wisconsin. The custom billet Hypersports HRC-4 engine displaces 84 cubic inches, a ProCharger supercharger, and Suzuki Hayabusa cylinder head. The sled is clad in John Deere colors and can be found on their Hypersports Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/671038766253368/videos/523166358499177/
Let’s Go Racing,
Tom Hale
Soli Deo Gloria (Matthew 5:14)