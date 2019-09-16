County Man joins vintage racers at Lobsta Fest

Episode 281

September 15, 2019

County racers part of the show at “Lobsta Fest”

Jesse Michaud and his girlfriend/pit crew member/ photographer Stacy Robey, Caribou made the trek south to Arundel, Maine near Kennebunkport Saturday for Rosey Gerry’s Arundel Speedway Fun Day 2019. In tow was his 1956 Chevy four door #37 that was raced by Hardie Ketch at Spud Speedway in the 1960’s. This car was featured in Episode #271 July 7, 2019.

Michaud added some modern go fast parts and has gone over 150 mph at the Loring Timing Association events this year. The Arundel Speedway event was totally different with comradeship and conversation rather than speed the order of the day.

The owner of the track is Michael Morceau who owns The Lobster Company, a wholesale distributor for live Maine and Canadian lobster. Participants were able to get lobster for only $5.00.