Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona begins Speedweeks 2020

Episode 300 (Wow)

January 26, 2020

Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona

As reported in last week’s episode, I was unable to attend the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in person. I did however, have Lou Masciarelli of Massachusetts agree to send me a few photos and share some thoughts about the race. The local TV station, WAGM had just added NBC to their lineup. NBC carried the final 1 1/2 hours of the race.

I also monitored the race via IMSA Radio throughout the evening. Endurance racing has some unique characteristics that I enjoy. The cars are built for the long race and actually are built like lightweight tanks. You also are able to get close to the action and watch passing since four classes are on the track at one time.

Comments about and from the NASCAR driver

Fellow Lexus driver Jack Hawksworth, “Kyle’s got a lot of ideas. Kyle’s super switched on and he is like a sponge. He studies the setup, he studies the driving, and every aspect of it. He’s been good, he’s been helpful in many elements of the car setup. Again, anyone like him, he’s obsessed with it, so he’s thinking about it all of the time and constantly trying to improve it. So, he’s been good to work with.”

Kyle Busch had this to say about his first Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona race, “It was good, it was fine. Racing at night, people were talking about how difficult it was and I’ve been to some short tracks that don’t have very good lights, so there were plenty of lights here to see around. Obviously sometimes when you’re following a guy, or having a guy follow you, their lights are in your mirror the entire lap around the race track. That’s a bit difficult, but it’s not too bad getting the experience of running at night and having my first 24 hour was pretty cool. We’ll see what happens next.”

Thanks to Lou Masciarelli

I met Lou at the 2018 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona while strolling on the frontstretch grass before the race. He has been to many sports car races including multiple trips to the Daytona race. I have used some Masciarelli material in the past and relied on him a bunch this year in my absence from the track. I want to publicly thank him for his support!

The finishing touches on Jason Griffeth’s frontstretch turfgrass artistry

Tame the Track Snowmobile Racing Tour at Rangeley Snodeo

NAPA Auto Parts 2020 Tame the Track Snowmobile Tour results from the Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club Snodeo — “Adrenaline Rush Reunion” January 25, 2020

Dysart’s Truck Stop, Cyr & Sons Repair, KLIM KIDS 120cc STOCK —

1) Malcolm Witham Jr: Carmel, ME, Polaris

2) Trenton Hanscom: Benton, ME, Polaris

3) Breenan Comeau: Nashua, NH, Polaris

Recreational Motorsports & Machias Savings Bank KIDS 120cc IMPROVED/LO 206 —

1) Evan Folsom: Barre, VT, Polaris

2) Breenan Comeau: Nashua, NH, Polaris

3) Tucker Chase: Stratton, ME, Arctic Cat

Witham’s Paving, Daigle Oil Company KIDS 120cc MODIFIED

1) Riley Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Polaris

2) Evan Witham: Levant, Maine, NH, Polaris

3) Mason Silva: Hudson, ME, Polaris

Corinth Village Creamery & Willette’s Automotive KIDS 200 STOCK

1) Cayleigh Rose: Turner, ME, Arctic Cat

2) Jayden Huff: Hampden, ME, Arctic Cat

3) Tucker Chase: Stratton, ME, Arctic Cat

Casella Waste Systems/ Pine Tree Waste WOMEN’S INVITATIONAL —

1) Haley Brownell: Ossipee, NH, Yamaha

2) Haley Frohlich: Auburn, ME, Polaris

3) Alley Ripley: Center Ossipee, NH, Yamaha

TNT Road Company & Last Chance Motorsports JUNIORS INVITATIONAL —

1) Riley Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

2) Austin Witham: Levant, ME, Yamaha

3) Hailey Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

Workstore and Houlton Powersports & RV TEENS INVITATIONAL —

1) Christian Hanscom: Benton, ME, Yamaha

2) Henry Moneypenny: West Ossipee, NH, Yamaha

3) Landon Collins: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

Blanchard’s Towing & VIP Tires SINGLE CYLINDER STOCK

1) Mark Newcombe: Augusta, ME, Arctic Cat

2) Mike Morris: Turner, ME, Arctic Cat

3) Ryan Sullivan: Auburn, ME, Arctic Cat

4) Daytona Gould: Dexter, ME, Sno Jet

5) Shawn Martin: Turner, ME, Bombardier

Harry’s Motorsports & Equipment & UniFirst SINGLE CYLINDER MODIFIED —

1) Mark Newcombe: Augusta, ME, Arctic Cat

2) Adam Polevenin: Hebron,ME, Arctic Cat

3) Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH,Sno Jet

SnowStuds, Star City Rentals & PowerMadd 340 STOCK —

1) Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

2) Daytona Gould: Dexter, ME, Yamaha

3) Mike Morris: Turner, ME, Arctic Cat

4) Landon Collins: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

5) Alley Ripley: West Ossipee, NH, Yamaha

Savage Paint & Body and Dead River Company 340/440 MODIFIED —

1) Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

2) Daytona Gould: Dexter, ME, Arctic Cat

3) Shawn Berry: Center Ossipee, NH, Yamaha

Bangor Motorsports & J McLaughlin Construction 440 STOCK

1) Shawn Berry: Center Ossipee, NH, Yamaha

2) Daytona Gould: Dexter, ME, Arctic Cat

3) Alec Hayford: Center Ossipee, NH, Yamaha

4) Caleb Morris: Turner, ME, Arctic Cat

5) Jerry Worden: Ossipee, NH, Yamaha

1st Rate Bait and Pelletier Ford IFS 440 STOCK —

1) Joe Pelletier: Fort Kent, ME, Arctic Cat

2) Caleb Morris: Turner, ME, Polaris

3) Daytona Gould: Dexter, ME, Arctic Cat

Mission Trailers & Thundering Valley IFS OUTLAW —

1) Joe Pelletier: Fort Kent, ME, Arctic Cat

2) Daytona Gould: Dexter, ME, Arctic Cat

3) Caleb Morris: Turner, ME, Polaris

The next regularly scheduled race is the Polar Blast race “First or Last” –at the Quincy Field in Stratton/Eustis, Maine. The races will be held on Saturday: February 8th, as part of the Tame the Track Snowmobile Tour regular season schedule.

Go to website: www.tametracktour for rules, guidelines, schedules and further information.

300 Episode Milestone reached

When Sports Editor, Joe McLaughlin suggested that I begin a blog for the digital side of the Bangor Daily News in April 2014, I never would have predicted I would still be publishing weekly episodes for five years.

When I received the Maine Press Association award for best blog site in October 2016 I was deeply humbled. When 2019 year ended and we had over a quarter million views in one year, I again was humbled that folks would look at this blog written from a small town in northern Maine! Thank you.

Next weekend is Super Bowl Sunday and we are hosting a drug, alcohol and smoke free Super Bowl watch on the big screen at the Caribou Assembly of God Activity Center on 6 Summer Street in Caribou starting at 6 pm. Free pizza, wings, chips, veggie trays and soda will be offered. At half time a presentation by three Christian football players including Ben Watson of the Patriots will be shown.

I will be spending my evening making sure our guests are well taken care of and probably will not have time to write episode 301. Don’t forget to subscribe and share UpNorth Motorsports. Look at the end of each episode where you can get sign up for email notifications of each episode.

Let’s go racing,

Tom Hale

Soli Deo Gloria (Matthew 5:16)