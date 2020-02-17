Forty-two vintage one cylinder snowmobiles in one race

Episode 303

February 16, 2020

20th Annual One Lunger 100 has 50+ entries

When I heard about the Turner Ridge Runners One Lunger 100, I had no idea what was being discussed. I discovered it was a race held in Turner which attracted a large number of 1973 and older single cylinder stock snowmobiles.

I viewed the video used by permission from Heather Witham. Forty two sleds all together on the track at one time for 50 laps seemed like a very popular race. I do not recall seeing any other race, stock cars, motorcycles, monster trucks, or whatever with that many starters!

Super Late Model stock car driver Shawn Martin, Auburn (Frenchville native) remarked that the Turner One Lunger is one of his favorite races of the year. “What a fun day at the races. Started 15th in my heat and finished 3rd. Ended up 7th out of 42 sleds in the feature.” Martin drove the sled belonging to Greg and Mary Letourneau.

What a week for New Englander Derek Griffith down south

Griffith stats for the week of racing:

2/7 Second place behind Sammy Smith

2/8 Second place behind winner Jesse Love

2/9 Seventh place race won by Brad May

2/10 Second place in ARCA East Series in Chad Bryant Racing Ford behind 2019 ARCA East champ Sam Mayer. (Griffith’s first ARCA race)

2/11 First place

2/12 Second place behind Stephen Nasse

2/13 Second place behind winner Brad May

2/15 Series finale fourth in race won by Ty Majeski (Yup the same guy who was on his roof in turn one during the first part of the NASCAR truck race at Daytona)

Congratulations to New England’s own, Derek Griffith for an outstanding week of racing at New Smyrna Speedway.

Historical presidential visit to Daytona 500

No matter which political party you belong to, I think we all must admit the appearance of President Trump and the First Lady was unprecedented in the history of the Daytona 500. From the flyover at 800 feet, saying the most famous words in racing, “Gentleman Start Your Engines”, to being the Grand Marshall and leading the field a lap before the start of the race, the air was electric.

Unfortunately the rains came and shut down the races until Monday February 17 at 4 pm. At least I know where I will be at that time. My picks??? Ross Chastain, Mike McDowell, or Christopher Bell. All extreme long shots I know, however, I love the underdog.

What is next for Director of Grounds Jason Griffeth after the 500?

Shortly after the last of the sold out crowd at the Daytona 500 depart from the speedway, the beautiful turf will be torn up in preparation for the TT races and Supercross events at DIS.

From DIS press release: The course for the DAYTONA Supercross, which is the longest continuous Supercross race in America dating back to 1971, was designed by five-time event champion Ricky Carmichael for the 13th consecutive year. Carmichael’s course design features a nod to the history of the DAYTONA Supercross and includes elements from past DAYTONA courses such as the over-the-wall jump, the DAYTONA tunnel jump and grass as a fourth racing surface; the DAYTONA logo will also be displayed in the center of the extended course.

“It was really important to bring back some of these old-school elements to the 50th annual DAYTONA Supercross,” Carmichael said. “Think of all the years and talent that has come through Daytona and the DAYTONA Supercross, we had to bring something back that was going to be special.”

The bike race schedule:

March 7 AMA Daytona Supercross under the lights

March 8,9, & 10 Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross featuring, bikes, ATVs and vintage motorcycles

March 14 75th annual Daytona Superbikes 200 in the morning followed by Daytona TT Flat Track racing later the same day.

After the motorcycle races, Grounds Director Griffeth typically plants warm season turf to be ready for the July Fourth race at Daytona. The second Daytona race now is the regular season finale, held Saturday August 29th at 7:30 pm.

Daytona International Speedway officials recently announced, Soccer Fest, is a first of its kind event, designed for friends and families to spend the 4th of July weekend together, enjoying the world’s most popular sport, while listening to great concerts and participating in a variety of activities. The event will feature food from around the globe and will culminate with spectacular fireworks to celebrate the national holiday. “The inaugural Daytona Soccer Fest will be a groundbreaking event,” expressed Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile, “We’re always looking to add new events to our already busy calendar and to be able to host a professional international soccer match in the tri-oval along with other family fun-filled activities on the July 4th Weekend is an incredible opportunity to showcase our state-of-the-art facility.”

I have yet to talk with Grounds Director Griffeth to determine what type of quality turf is needed to build a soccer field on the tri-oval. When I know, you will know.

Kody Swanson Florida plans for Speedweek 2020 announced

Pavement Pounders, on their Facebook page announced, “Kody Swanson has found most of his success the past two seasons behind the wheel of the potent Gene Nolen owned, yellow BEAST chassis #20, with Bill Tranter V-6 engines. But Swanson finds himself behind the wheel of an unfamiliar machine to close out Florida Speedweeks with two non-wing pavement sprint car events at Showtime Speedway February 19-20. With only a few days left until the fast approaching events, Swanson has become the latest driver to confirm participation in the inaugural “Dave Steele World Non-Wing Sprint Car Championship 125” Swanson will behind the wheel of the Doran Enterprises #77 for these events. This car has most recently been wheeled by Eric Gordon. Swanson was very interested in the event when he learned details of the event. “I like pavement sprint cars” Swanson explained. ”I’m glad to see them having a resurgence, especially without the wings. And it’s a chance to race in the month of February when there’s snow on the ground here in the Midwest piques my interest anyways. It’s a 125-lap race and a chance to honor a friend (Dave Steele) is something I’m excited to be a part of”. The three-time Little 500 champion will be in an unfamiliar car for this event, but he is already familiar with the team as he competed for them at Daytona this past November. ”I was fortunate enough to run for the Doran Racing team at the historic 24 hours of Daytona last fall. I stayed in contact with them and I’m looking forward to racing sprint cars with them. Through a discussion, they asked me if I had any interest in going. I didn’t have anyone that was planning on going yet. It was nice reconnecting and hopefully we’ll have some fun racing together again”. Interestingly, the Doran Racing team car is a BEAST chassis with a Bill Tranter V-6, much like the Nolen Racing car he competes with regularly. “I’ve never been to Showtime before but I’m trying to do my homework on the place. I’m looking forward to seeing it in person and giving it a shot. I’m really looking forward to racing for the Doran Racing team again and giving it our best shot” concluded Swanson. Wyatt Alexander Racing (WAR) Announces 2020 race schedule Wyatt Alexander and his father Brett recently returned from the GRIP Seminar in North Carolina put on by Gary Crooks and Jason Enders. I am sure they gathered many tips on race car set up to help the team in 2020. I thought it would be a good time to publish the team’s 2020 schedule. According to the WAR press release, “This is certainly ambitious for our family team, but we are excited to take it on. Our main focus is to compete weekly at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, but we also plan to run select Pro All Star Series events at Oxford in preparation for the 47th Annual Oxford 250.” “This schedule is of course subject to change as obstacles may arise throughout the season, but we are committed to putting as much as we can into our most eventfull season in recent memory.” “If what is scheduled here is going well then there is possibility to add a couple more races, perhaps with the Treadwell family and their PASS Modified, or a trip to my favorite racetrack; Hickory Motor Speedway. We have a pretty significant prior business/racing commitment that will keep us away from the Easter Bunny, but hopefully there will be Super/Pro Late Model action there in the Fall that we can hit.” I hope the team will make it to the Firecracker 200 at Spud Speedway August 9. If not their super late-model, maybe the Treadwell family modified. Mike McDowell’s wife walks away from this!

https://www.facebook.com/MichaelMcdowell/videos/2579882285668919/

Let’s Go Racing,

Tom Hale

Soli Deo Gloria (Matthew 5:16)