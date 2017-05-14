Update On Marine Corp Purple Heart Recipient from Episode 82

Episode 161

May 14, 2017

Update on the Amanda Eason Story

Bangor Daily bloggers are unable to post photos due to http errors thus you will need to check back later for some great photos which were to be an integral part of this story as well as others.

I was excited to see that Amanda Eason, formerly of Woodland, Maine (the real Woodland for you Down-east folks who claim the same name), posted graduation photos of graduation from college.

First, a little background on Eason. Episode 82 “A Marine’s Story of Faith, Love, and Motorsports”, November 30, 2015 we learned that she was a Purple Heart recipient as a result of combat in Afghanistan. April 20, 2010 while on a patrol route, the armored truck she was driving was ambushed and an IED immobilized her convoy. She lost some peripheral vision and sight in one of her eyes.

Upon returning stateside she met her future husband Geoffrey, a native North Carolinian. They married in February 2011. Geoffrey was working for Stevenson Motorsports at the time.

A transfer to Okinawa necessitated him getting done at Stevenson Motorsports. Problems with their pregnancy caused the two of them to be transferred back to Quantico, Virginia which allowed access to Walter Reed Hospital.

Their daughter, Elizabeth was born and required some time at Walter Reed to gain strength before heading home. Elizabeth, who is now two, has had some complications arise and has seen her share of hospital visits yet remains a vibrant addition to the Eason family.

Geoffrey is involved in motorsports once again, this time as a restoration mechanic for F.H. Furr working primarily on MOPARS. Several cars have entered in a variety of events bringing home top prizes.

Amanda is currently a Marine Corps Career Planner still living in Quantico. She is an avid marathon runner which has always amazed me since in middle school and high school she could barely run due to knee problems.

She guesstimates she has run 13 marathons and two 50 kilometer events. When she runs, she runs in the name of her favorite charity, “Hope For The Warriors”. She has raised hundreds of dollars for this cause.

What amazed me the most and pleasantly surprised me was that she got her Bachelors degree in Child and Adolescent Development Psychology from the University of Southern New Hampshire at the graduation ceremony in Manchester, New Hampshire.

She started her degree work at the University of Maine Presque Isle in 2005. She took a break from her studies from 2008 to 2015 when, after Elizabeth was born she took up where she had left off. She somehow found time to fit the course work in among all the things that a mother, wife, and Marine needed to do.

Eason has often said she would not be able to accomplish what she does without the support of her husband Geoffrey, friends at work and church, loving parents, and most of all a faith in Jesus Christ. Lead on Soldier.

2 XTREME Monster Truck Show at the Presque Isle Fairgrounds May 27

In a deal only put together last Thursday by Northern Maine Fairground’s Rick Guerrette, monster trucks will be at the fairgrounds Saturday May 27 during Memorial day weekend. Follows is the edited announcement from 2 XTREME Motorsports:

For the first time ever !!

“Presque Isle Spring Nationals Monster Trucks Showdown” at Northern Maine Fairgrounds in Presque Isle, Maine. One giant show on Saturday May 27th. Northern Maine Fairgrounds has a large covered grandstands with plenty of seating.

Featuring giant national TV monster trucks: World Champion BOUNTY HUNTER , Maine’s own CRUSTATION, RED BARON, LUMBERJACK plus professional Quad Racing,USA vs Canada. Monster Truck Clown will be on hand. Get a chance to ride on a real monster truck, “TENNESSEE TWISTER” which will be selling rides.

Food/drinks and authentic monster truck merchandise on sale. Ticket includes access to our Pre-show free Pit Party and drivers post-show autographs. Parking is FREE and Pre-Show Pit Party is FREE. All General Admission Seating.No outside food/drinks or coolers allowed into Northern Maine Fairgrounds.

Pre-event tickets are $12 and can purchased online at 2 XTREME RACING.

Race Five on Austin Theriault’s ARCA Series Schedule May 20 & 21

Fort Kent’s Austin Theriault continues his quest for the ARCA Racing Series Championship next Saturday and Sunday May 20 & 21. Saturday will feature practice and qualifying for Sunday’s Menards 200 presented by Federated Car Craft.

Toledo Speedway is the home track for the Ohio based organization. Theriault has never raced at the 1/2 mile paved track.

Theriault was at the track, minus his race car, observing as other teams tested at the track. He is confident that the experienced Ken Schrader Team will be able to set up the #52 car for the track. Theriault’s observations of other cars and comments from their drivers and teams will also be valuable to him as he holds onto the points lead.

Currently he leads second place Shane Lee by 65 points and third place Dalton Sergeant by 140 points after four races. Lee, Sergeant, Harrison Burton (Jeff Burton’s son), Christian Eckes, Zane Smith, Thad Moffit (Richard Petty’s Grandson) tested at the Toledo, Ohio facility.

The race will be delay broadcast on Sunday the 21st at 5 pm on FS1. Live scoring and timing are available on ARCAracing.com. The race begins shortly after 2 pm.

I checked my map and verified what I thought, Toledo, Ohio is in the northwestern part of Ohio almost on the Michigan border.

Almorila Okay

Richard Petty Motorsports released a statement on the condition of their driver of the #43 Ford, Eric Almorila. In it they stated that Almorila was released from the University of Kansas Hospital. He is mobile despite a compression fracture of the T5 vertebra located in the middle of his back. He will be following up with doctors in Charlotte after returning to his Mooresville, North Carolina home.

Almirola was involved in a three car fiery crash involving Joey Logano and Danica Patrick. He had to be cut from his car as a precaution. Both Logano and Patrick escaped with minor injuries.

No word as of publishing time on what Almirola’s recovery time will be or anticipated time he may get into the #43 race car.

More Mother’s Day Tributes

I heard from Luke Moultrop, Richmond, Vermont this week with and excellent tribute to his mom, Debbie. Unfortunately at publishing time, trouble with the Bangor Daily blog site prevents me from sharing an excellent photo he sent along with his tribute. If the site gets debugged soon I will add the photo.

Moultrop’s brother Sam was interviewed by me last year while my wife and I were in Huntington, Vermont visiting our daughter Jessica, husband Christian and our three grandsons. Luke was at work and was not a direct part of the interview although his brother Sam and Luke’s wife Angela filled me in on their exploits as hill climb racers.

Luke Moultrop is the lead technician on the engine service team for Pratt Whitney at the Burlington, Vermont airport and drives a short track modified very fast up the hills of Vermont. He plans to race at the Mt. Washington Hillclimb July 6-8, 2017.

He had this to say about his mother Debbie, ” My mother is an amazing woman. She works hard and puts her whole heart into everything she does, from putting delicious meals on the table, to assisting with the functions on the family farm. I admire her loving spirit; she is the kindest most dedicated person I know. I love her dearly and I am always proud to call her Mom.”

“She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘ Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all’. Proverbs 31:27-29 NIV”

As previously stated if the Bangor Daily blog service gets this problem corrected with photos in the near future, I will add all the photos intended for this episode. Until then…

Let’s Go Racing

Tom Hale

Soli Deo Gloria