Theriault Win Number Four Nets Him the ARCA Bill France 4 Crown Award

Episode 176

August 27, 2017

Theriault is ARCA’s Only Four Race Winner In 2017!

The next to the last lap of the Road America 100 seemed to be in Austin Cindric’s pocket until he and Cole Custer got to turn one of the final lap. Custer dove to the inside of Cindric and spun off the track when contact ensued. Cindric spun around allowing several cars to pass. He ended up 12th.

Austin Theriault had a great view since he was running third at the time. He said “I saw the leaders tangle and about that time someone blasted by me on the inside.”

It turned out that “someone” was Dalton Sargeant taking advantage of the leaders spin. He was followed through by Matt Tifft. When they got to turn five Theriault noted, ” Two guys passed me on the inside and overcooked it going into turn five and I went by. I wanted to make sure I did not overdo it.”

“When crossing the finish line I was happy. We weren’t the fastest car today but we will take the win.”

Swanson and Theriault Meet at Springfield, Illinois RaceTrack

Two drivers I have reported about for many years had the opportunity to meet at the recent ARCA race on Sunday August 17. I have been following the careers of Austin Theriault and Kody Swanson since the both came on the racing scene.

Spud Speedway in Caribou was where I met the Fort Kent native, Theriault. I did not have a clue at the time that this youngster would advance as far as he has in the last several years.

I met Kody through the FFA, The Student Organization for Agriculture Education, where he was the Kingsburg, California FFA Chapter president. He was featured in Chris Economaki’s National SpeedSport News as one of America’s up-and-coming racing prospects.

Naturally the two drivers discussed the dirt track at the Illinois State Fairgrounds and how conditions would change throughout Theriault’s debut. Must have helped since the driver of the #52 Ken Schrader Racing car finished second.

The two will be at the same track again next week, DuQuoin State Fairgrounds in DuQuoin, Illinois. Swanson will be racing in the Ted Horn 100 on Sunday while Theriault will be in the General Tire Grabber 100 on Monday.

Ken Schrader Racing in the Ted Horn 100 Next Sunday

In an interesting twist to this story, Austin Theriault’s team owner, Ken Schrader will be in a USAC Silver Crown car at the “Magic Mile” DuQuoin State Fairgrounds next Sunday. This marks the first time Schrader has raced Silver Crown at the DuQuoin track since finishing 30th in 1985.

Schrader has raced five times at DuQuoin, 1981-1985, with a third place in 1983. He raced ARCA Series at the track with wins in 2006, 2007, and 2013.

Despite six wins in USAC Silver Crown, Schrader will have his work cut out for him in a tough field which includes Swanson, Chris Windom, C.J. Leary, Austin Grant, Bobby Santos II, and several other young guns. Schrader will be in the #14 McQuinn Motorsports entry.

Beech Ridge Regular Wins Oxford 250

Curtis Gerry of Waterboro, the defending 2016 champion in the Late Model Class at nearby Beech Ridge Speedway held off fellow Beech Ridge racer Reid Lanpher in the 44th Annual Oxford 250. Gerry will take home somewhere near $35,000 for the win. He led the last 50 laps.

I had a couple of folks help me with comments from the race since I was unable to attend. My researcher Gary Saucier of Fort Fairfield said one of his highlights was, “For me it was how strong Cassius Clark and the King Racing #13 was. He led the first 126 laps before Gerry took over.”

“Clark stayed within the top 3 before he pitted, along with Gerry and others, on lap 171 under caution. A few laps later, he got spun but still came back to finish 3rd.”

“My other highlight I’d like to mention is the fact that with Reid Lanpher finishing second. Both the top 2 finishers are actually weekly competitors over at Beech Ridge. They both practiced at Oxford Friday, skipped Saturday as they are the top 2 guys at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, then came back today for the 250.”

Saucier was accompanied by fellow race enthusiast Derek Jepson of Caribou.

Bob Alexander, crew chief for the Wyatt Alexander Racing team this year helped out fellow Ellsworth racer Andy Saunders. With Wyatt at school in North Carolina, K & B Auto opened their shop for Saunders to prep his #01 super late-model for the 250.

Alexander gave some insight regarding the Saunders team effort to make the 250. “He practiced on Friday with old tires on the car in order to get it further dialed in. Upon switching to new tires for the last practice session, he ran a 15.686 second lap which was good enough for the 11th fastest time of the day. Feeling pretty confident with the setup, Saturday’s sessions were used to further improve the car. ”

“Today, Sunday, found many teams scrambling to regain the speed that they had on Friday. After several tweaks and test runs, the team felt that although we were not as fast as we would have liked, the car would probably race well.”