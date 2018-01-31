Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona kicks off Speedweeks 2018

Episode 197

January 31, 2018

It’s Daytona time and Caribou’s Griffeth hits it out-of-the-park with his logo

A mixture of perennial rye grass and annual rye grass carefully planted in the intricate pattern of the Campbell Blue Bird II took place in November 2107. Griffeth and crew has nurtured the turfgrass for the biggest speed events in the world.

Mowing, fertilizing, and watering combined with the addition of the Daytona logo by another specialty company, has made the design come alive for the motorsports events in January and February. The front stretch tri-oval is probably one of the most photographed areas at the speedway.

Griffeth, a Class of 2000 Caribou High School graduate and member of the first CHS Hall of Fame Inductees, worked at Fenway Park as the assistant for 14.5 years before taking over the Head of Grounds position at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) in November 2016.

In addition to the turf within the DIS property, he manages several acres of off-site turf used for parking lots and hay. The son of Robert and Lona Griffeth of Cross Lake, he attributes much of his work ethic to working on his father’s potato fields when he was growing up.

The beautiful turf grass in the tri-oval will give way to the Bike Week events after the Daytona 500 on February 18. Almost immediately after the 500, a flat track motorcycle track will be built on the front stretch with 8 inches of clay making up the track. Part of the track will include pit lane while the rest will be built on the area planted with turf grass currently.

On top of the flat track will be a world-class motocross track designed by world champion Ricky Carmichael. The crew will have less than 24 hours after the mot-cross race to remove all traces of clay and soil from the racing surfaces when the powerful speedway bikes take over the track.