Mega Meltdown snowmobile races benefit cancer victims

Episode 204
March 18, 2018
Mega Meltdown Caribou in the books
For weeks the temperature in Caribou has been in the 30’s with a few dips into the 20’s at night. Those temperatures make the maple sugar people smile. That all changed on Friday when temperatures dipped to near zero with high winds. Wind chills were in the negative numbers.
Despite cold conditions the Tame the Track Tour Snowmobile Races Mega Meltdown race Saturday behind Northern Maine Brewery in Caribou, attracted a record 135 entrants. Dozens of spectators braved the elements to watch fifteen classes of vintage snowmobiles and kids classes race.
Results of the Mega Meltdown:
Kids 120cc Stock
Kaleb Patridge, Dover Foxcroft
Cayleigh Rose, Turner
Trenton Hanscom, Benton
Kids 120cc Improved
Riley Hartford, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
Gage Theriault, Limestone
Ben Ciampa, Mt Vernon
Kids 120cc Modified
Riley Hartford, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
Jack Faulkner, Levant
Kaden Rose, Skowhegan
Kids 200 Stock
Jayce Rose, Skowhegan
Emmett Walker, New Vineyard
Teens Open
Caleb Morris, Turner
Damien Doughty, Knox
Hanna Valley, Ossipee Valley, New Hampshire
Women’s Open
Alley Ripley, Center Ossipee Valley, New Hampshire
Heidi Dunn, Mt Vernon
Mackie Gould, Dexter
Masters 50
Derek Gould, Dexter
Calvin Rose, Sr, Turner
Rodney Soucy, Grand Isle
Single Stock Group A (1974 & older)
Ryan Sullivan, Auburn
Daytona Gould, Dexter
Brian Craig, Turner
Single Stock Group B (1975-85)
Cody Craig, Turner
Mike Eldridge, Ossipee, New Hampshire
Ryan Sullivan, Auburn
Single Modified
Caleb Morris, Turner
Mike Morris, Turner
Cody Craig, Turner
340 Stock
Rob Doughty, Knox
Ben Eldridge, Effinsham, New Hampshire
Daytona Gould, Dexter
340 Modified
Justin Hartford, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
Brian Gendreau, Madawaska
Mike Morris, Turner
440 Stock
Daytona Gould, Dexter
Justin Hartford, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
Darren Doughty, Knox
440 Modified
Matt Weeks, Carmel
Shawn Berry, Center Ossipee, New Hampshire
Dawson Eldridge, AR Ossipee, New Hampshire
IFS Stock (up to 1992)
Justin Hartford, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
Derek Gould, Dexter
Stephen St Peter, Woodland
Special Event —Brian’s Bracket Challenge – Single Elimination, one lap –
$150.00 Winner Take All
1st Matt Weeks, Carmel
2nd Jerry Williams, Limestone
Special Contingency Awards – Willette’s Automotive Holeshots $25.00 bonus money each division
Kids 120 Modified— Riley Hartford, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
Single Cylinder Stock— Ryan Sullivan, Auburn
Teens Open— Christian Hanscom, Benton
340 Stock & Modified— Justin Hartford, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
440 Stock— Damien Doughty, Knox
440 Modified— Matt Weeks, Carmel
IFS Stock—Cody Thibodeau, Woodland
Sign up for Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Aroostook County native Tom Peters will be inducted into the Class of 2018 Maine Motorsports Hall of Fame, Saturday April 14, 2018 at the Augusta Civic Center. I have attended five Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies and I can report to you that they are impressive. The meal is catered and the atmosphere is electric as some of the most famous names in motorsports in Maine receive their recognition. Typically there will be about 600 in attendance.
You may order your tickets by clicking here, download the form, and send you money in to the address on the form before April 1st. The cost per person is $45. I hope to see you at the ceremony. Come out to support another County racer.
http://mainevintageracecars.com/wp/2016/12/hall-of-fame-ticket-order-forms/
Ripchair Update
Daytona International Speedway transition from turf to motocross
You may recall earlier this year, I went to Daytona International Speedway to cover the 24 Hours of Daytona in January. One of the highlights of my visit was to getting together with Woodland, Maine and Caribou High School Alumni Hall of Fame’s Jason Griffeth (also one of my former students).
Griffeth is in charge of the turf at the world’s most famous super speedway. After spending 14.5 years with the Boston Red Sox as Fenway’s Assistant Groundskeeper, Griffeth took the Director spot at Daytona November 2015.
While eating at the Daytona Brickyard Grill we talked about the transition the area at the start/finish line would undergo over the course of the next month and one half. I thought you might want to see the photos showing this change from turf, to motocross, to flat track TT clay track.
The track will next be sprigged with warm season turfgrass which will ready for the July stock car races at the speedway. Once the sprigging is accomplished I will update you with a photo.
If you want to see the transition video go to: https://www.americanflattrack.com/#videos
Look for Daytona TT Track Build Time Lapse. I did not secure permission to display it directly in my blog, however, you can view it on the American Flat track site.
HART has heart
You may remember Honda America Racing Team (HART) from my Daytona episode. They are a group of Honda engineers, designers, fabricators, and other Honda personnel who get together at HART’s Ohio Transportation Center shop to build and campaign a 2018 Acura NSX GT3 on the IMSA Endurance Series.
This group of volunteers perform some interesting tasks which allows them to be competitive in the GTD (GT Daytona) class. This class includes the winning Lamborghini Huracan G, and includes Ferrari 488 GT3, Audi R8, Mercedes-AMG GT3, Lexus RC-F, Porsche 911 GT3-R, and BMW M6.
The HART team at the midway point, 200 laps, was in the top 5. Unfortunately they were hit by debris from an incident in turn 17 which forced the team to pit for repairs.
A Facebook request was sent out for the return of their carbon fiber hood which went missing in the turn 17 dust-up. I assume they were able to recover the hood since the team was able to send driver Tom Dyer back out to finish the race.
Dyer said this about the on-track accident, ““This was just one of those freak situations that we got caught up in. I had nowhere to go, but the guys had everything ready right when I arrived at the pit box.”
“I thought our race was done but the HART Racing guys managed to get me back out there so we could finish the event. I’m so grateful for the hard work put in this weekend by everyone and for the team giving me the opportunity to get back in an Acura NSX GT3.”
The next race for HART Racing is the Sahlens Six Hours at Watkins Glen, New York June 28-July 1.
Let’s Go Racing,
Tom Hale
Soli Deo Gloria