Snowmobile Hillclimb,Squirrels,Phoenix Racing, Cold Hard Art and the Ghost

Episode 207

April 8, 2018

Climb the Pines snowmobile hillclimb at Lonesome Pines Trails ski area in Fort Kent

Fort Kent Sno-Riders Hillclimb

The season finale for snowmobile racing in the County was run Saturday at Lonesome Pines Ski resort. The 2500 foot uphill course featured four slalom type turns.

I spoke via Facebook to one racer who I knew was involved in the event, Fort Kent’s Joe Pelletier. Joe raced his 2018 SkiDoo MXZ 600rs which took five first place trophies, three seconds, and a third in nine races. His other sled, a SkiDoo MXZX 440 carried him to a first place and second place finish.

Sherman’s Casey Savage provided great competition at the Hillclimb. His Polaris IQR prepared by Mitchell Chandler of Chandler Farms Polaris in Mapleton took three first place trophies and two second place awards.

New winter maintenance item for Toyota Tacoma?

Leaving home on Tuesday for John Deere Days at Theriault Equipment in Presque Isle started out like a typical drive to town. My mind was on the myriad things I needed to accomplish before picking my wife up and bringing her to the John Deere dealer for supper.

Okay hold the comments about what a cheapskate I am; John Deere Days has always had great food and good conversation. My wife and I have been several years, it’s like a tradition.

Before I drove a mile from home on the back-roads of Westmanland where we live and HTF Motorsports is headquartered, the truck sputtered. I pushed the clutch in and pumped the accelerator to keep it running.

I thought maybe I would turn the truck around in the Westmanland School driveway and attempt to keep the sputtering truck running long enough to make it home. Once the truck was home, I would call Wardwell’s Service in Caribou and have Rod rescue me once again with his rollback wrecker.

My truck sputtered a few more times as I roll down the hill toward the swamp where it finally came to a halt well off the main road. The truck was not going to start again.

I decided to hoof it to home, about 3/4 miles away. If I got there fast enough I would call my wife who was to meet me in Caribou so we could ride to Presque Isle together.

I tried several times to reach her unsuccessfully, she is new at using her cell phone. When I finally reached her about 5 pm, I asked if she would come home and pick me up then go to Presque Isle on our supper date.

Being the loving wife she is, she drove all the way home, 14 miles, and to Presque Isle we went. Our truck was picked up by Wardwell’s Service and given a ride back to their shop.

When I talked to Kim Wardwell two days later, I asked if the truck was ready. Yes it is, however, you have a problem, squirrels.

When I went to their service center, Rod showed me the new air filter you see above with the large holes. A squirrel or squirrels had made a nest inside the air-box of my truck and were quite content to have their home heated upon occasion.

The filter debris was packed into the air-box, however, some made it into the air intake manifold and plugged up the sensors for the fuel injection system thus the no-run condition.

This is the third such incidence with my Tacoma pickups. It was the second invasion on this particular truck. I attempt to do preventative maintenance on my vehicles to keep them running as long as I am can. This truck has 240,000+ miles.

Next winter I will need to include checking my air intake for the presence of those rascally squirrels. Expensive bunch they are!

Cold Hard Art at NHRA Four-Wide Las Vegas drag races

You may remember from several previous episodes, Tom Patsis, owner of Cold Hard Art (CHA), Brownsburg, Indiana. He spent his high school years at Ellsworth, Maine before heading off to school at University of Northwest Ohio (UNOH) in Lima, Ohio where he majored in Automotive High Performance, Welding and Alternative Fuels.

After graduating from UNOH, Patsis spent many years as a fabricator at Don Schumacher Racing in Brownsburg, Patsis along with his wife Amanda went full-time at their business, Cold Hard Art (CHA). They produce a plethora of art which typically feature a motorsports theme with actual parts from race cars. Their work can be viewed at http://www.coldhardart.com

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Four-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway included the $50,000 to win K & N Horsepower Challenge Saturday. The challenge was won by Greg Anderson, Mooresville, North Carolina in his Summit Racing Camaro. This was Anderson’s third Challenge win in a row and seventh overall.

USAC Silver Crown season opener at Phoenix

The United States Auto Club (USAC) Silver Crown season opener ran Saturday afternoon as part of the Indy Car race weekend. The USAC race was held at 3:15 pm followed by the IndyCar Phoenix Grand Prix beginning in the early evening.

Once again this season I will be following three-time USAC Silver Crown champion Kody Swanson as he attempts to win his fourth drivers championship in the last five years.

The 30-year-old from Kingsburg, California now living in Indianapolis, Indiana sat on the pole for the 100 lap Phoenix Copper Cup race. He worked his way into the lead on lap 66 until he lost that lead to Bobby Santos, a Franklin, Massachusetts native, who lead the final 20 laps.

Santos came back from a pit-stop during a yellow flag on lap 17 to adjust the car. He methodically worked his way through the pack finally passing Swanson for the lead on lap 80.

Kody Swanson said this about the USAC Silver Crown season opener winner Bobby Santos. “Santos is extremely good, and an excellent racer”, said three time champion Swanson. “We had a really good car, but just wasn’t enough to hold him off.”

“We had a few things going on, but I can say everyone on this team gave it their all, and that is all I can ask. We had a good weekend, just wanted one more!”

Theriault wins Pinewood Derby

Thought you might like to see

Car Specs:

Body: 1936 Chevrolet Sedan

Chassis: Purpose-built rectangular 2-inch x 3.125-inch mild steel tubing main frame rails with a NASCAR-style 1.75-inch round .095-inch mild steel DOM tubing integral roll cage

Height: 52.5-inches

Weight: 2,650 lb with driver and full load of fuel

Front Tread: 63-inches

Rear Tread: 67-inches

Engine: Aluminum Chevrolet SB-2 by Pro Motor Engineering

Engine Displacement: 410 cubic-inches

Peak Horsepower: 850

Peak Torque: 626 ft/lbs

Motor Oil and Lubricants: Valvoline

You can find the 10 part build of “the Ghost” sponsored by Valvoline here:

https://team.valvoline.com/racing/big-iron-garage-episode-1

Let’s go racing!

Tom Hale

Soli Deo Gloria