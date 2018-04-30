Lady racer enjoying retirement racing vintage cars

Episode 209

April 29, 2018

Flying Seven Vintage Racer makes its debut

To see Barker in action at South Mountain Raceway dragstrip click here:

https://www.facebook.com/marcia.barker.90/videos/10215273217360700/

USAC Silver Crown Champ shows prowess at Terre Haute Action Track

No one ever claimed that winning any racing championship is easy. Attempting to win four does not get easier. Three-time USAC Silver Crown champion, Kody Swanson will be the first to say “Amen” to that.

This evening’s USAC Silver Crown Sumar Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track in Terre Haute, Indiana is a testament to the tenacity and determination of not only driver Kody Swanson but to the whole crew of the #63 DePalma Motorsports team.

In practice the engine blew necessitating an engine swap. The team had to try to qualify for the Sumar Classic by placing in the top eight in the “Last Chance Qualifier”. From his last place number twelve starting position, Swanson raced to second in the 15 lap race behind winner David Byrne.

The 100 lap feature began with Swanson in the 18th starting position. From there, Swanson worked his way up to third place on lap 76 and passed second place Shane Cottle and leader Justin Grant both in turns three and four on lap 77 to take the lead.

Cottle attempted to try a similar move on Swanson on lap 83 causing both to spin with Cottle hitting the wall and Swanson pitting with a blown left rear tire.

Swanson came out of the pits with a new tire and began a “Swanson Classic” charge to the front, getting to the rear of winner Justin Grant but unable to pass due to the shortage of laps.

Dan Martin of Arlington, Virginia described it this way, “What a comeback from Kody Swanson after he blows an engine in practice.The crew changes engines and had a good finish in last chance qualifier. Contact with Cottle with 18 to go, then comes in changes tire and starts at tail and FLYS to a runner-up finish.He is a class act and GREAT DRIVER!”

Swanson was awarded the KSE Racing Products “Hard Charger Award” for his 18th to 2nd place effort. With Justin Grant’s win he and Swanson are tied for first with 137 points. Their next race is on the pavement May 4 at Toledo Speedway, Toledo, Ohio.

WAR at Orange County Speedway, Rougemont, North Carolina

Wyatt Alexander Racing (WAR) made their initial foray to Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, North Carolina for the Puryear Tank Lines-Thrifty Tire Mid Atlantic Classic CARS Super Late Model Tour.

The team qualified 16th for the 150 lap feature in time trials. They attribute much of their success to chassis constructor Dean Clattenburg.

Team owner and father of driver Wyatt, Brett Alexander summed up the race saying, ” It was a lot of fun. The track was very fast . We were very pleased with our performance for our first time there.”

“I think we had a solid top 10 finish going, but we pitted too early under caution and that cost a few positions. Everyone involved with the CARS tour was great and seemed to genuinely appreciate us being there.”

Hall of Fame member and crew chief, Bob Alexander flew to North Carolina earlier in the week to do final preparations to the #96. He gave his perspective on the weekend:

“We were very happy with the car on Saturday. Dean (Clattenburg) worked tirelessly on the setup trying to find a good race package that would also be fast for qualifying. We only had two practice sessions to fine tune things but when it came time to go, Wyatt laid down a 14.009 second lap which was 16th fastest out of the 27 Super Late Models present.”

Alexander added, “I Forgot to mention, we broke an axle in practice. We were able to change it and get back out in the same practice session.”

“We had used an axle from our other car which was longer in order to lock up the Winters locker differential to qualify for a 50 pound weight break. It looked like it had unnoticed fatigue cracks which weakened it in the splined outer end.”

“The fastest time and a new track record was set by Brandon Setzer with a 13.595 second lap. For comparison, OCR is close to the same size as Wiscasset Speedway at 3/8 of a mile but the laps are 2 seconds faster.” “It has been said that ‘You will never be any better or faster than your strongest competitor’. This race was an example that in that we were up against some of the top super late-model teams in the country. Some very heavily funded and talented team owners and crews.” “The fact that we were able to out qualify nearly half of the field with our home based team and our under-powered Chevy Crate 604 speaks volumes about the hard work and dedication of the team owners, sponsors, driver and crew.” Northern Maine Karting Association (NMKA) Champion gets early start on 2018 season With the NMKA season opening race just a month away on June 2 with the Pat’s Automotive Day, points champion Damian Theriault, Caribou, made his debut at Route 106 Race Park, Pembroke, New Hampshire. Team JRT quickly adapted their chassis to the banked track. Team PR Director and Mom, Janet Bosse, summed up the race this way, “Damian raced Route 106 yesterday. This was the first time here and had to learn a new line, nice banked oval. There was five in the Senior Rocker/Champ class, Damian took 2nd! Josh Annis 1st and Avery Bean 3rd

Harvey, New Brunswick’s Ryan Messer getting ready for season opener

click here for Ryan Messer interview:

Tom Patsis’ Cold Hard Art produced trophy awarded

After a two-year break, Denny Hamlin’s Short Track Showdown for Super Late Models roared into action at Langley Speedway, Hampton, Virginia. Denny invited team-mate Kyle Busch to the show at Hamlin’s home track. Proceeds from the packed house would go to the Denny Hamlin Foundation for cystic fibrosis research.

Hamlin won that evening closely followed by Busch and local racer C.E. Falk III in third. What folks may not have realized is that the trophy for the winner was constructed by Ellsworth, Maine’s Tom Patsis owner of Cold Hard Art in Brownsburg, Indiana.

Latest Photo out of Restoration Performance Motorcars (RPM)