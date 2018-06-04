United Way of Aroostook Auto Rally Raises $10,000

June 3, 2018

120 Mile Road Rally deemed a success

After I finished racing at Spud Speedway Saturday, I caught up with Sherry Locke, Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook where she and many of the participants were making an ice cream stop at Burger Boy in Caribou. She mentioned that 54 were signed up for the 3rd Annual Live United Aroostook Auto Rally and that they had raised near the $10,000 mark.

I was amazed at the quality and quantity of cars that were taking part in the event. Those who I had a chance to talk to were glad that this event exists and thankful for the efforts made by the United Way of Aroostook planners and sponsors.

The car rally began at North Country Auto at Houlton at 9 am . Participants then proceeded north to Percy’s Auto Sales in Presque Isle for lunch. Burger Boy in Caribou was next where they stopped for ice cream before finishing the rally at the Fort Kent Pavillion for dinner provided by Norstate Federal Credit Union.

Executive Director Locke said, “Luke (Rossignol) is president of the United Way of Aroostook and designed and helped implement the rally. We travel 120 miles throughout Aroostook County, symbolic of the work we do community wide.”

“Totals are not finalized, but it is safe to say this year’s event will generate over $10,000 that will stay local to help the good people of Aroostook County in the areas of health, education and income. We are working with partners throughout Aroostook County to provide a hand up and not a hand out.

Luke Rossignol’s Shelby Mustang led the second leg of the journey from Burger Boy to Fort Kent. HTF Motorsports photo

“Live United Aroostook Auto Rally was started as a fun way to fundraise for United Way by bringing together the great and generous people involved in the collector-car hobby.  The route was chosen because it’s a great way to highlight the fact that United Way is involved in helping people throughout Aroostook County from Houlton all the way to Fort Kent.  Last year’s Rally was a great success and we are very excited about making it an even bigger and better event this year,” said Luke Rossignol, United Way of Aroostook Board President and Auto Rally organizer and participant.

On the “outside pole” at Burger Boy in Caribou is the 2014 Shaker Hemi Dodge Challenger belonging to Kevin Goodine. He was part of the 3rd Annual Live United Aroostook Auto Rally Saturday. HTF Motorsports photo

Jeff Blair’s 1968 Ford Galaxie leaving Burger Boy parking lot heading north to Fort Kent. HTF Motorsports photo

A rare 2018 Dodge Demon owned by Harold Decker making the turn north. HTF Motorsports photo

Northern Maine Karting Association (NMKA) race season underway

The Northern Maine Karting Association (NMKA) began their 10 race karting season at Spud Speedway, Saturday. Graduation, baseball and associated family gatherings kept the numbers low. Once school gets out for the summer the numbers will increase dramatically because the racers from the south will be able to make the trek to Caribou.

Finishers in the NMKA Season Opener Presented by Pat’s Automotive, l to r Bryan Searles winner of Junior Cage Kart, Damian Theriault winner of Senior Cage Kart and Tom Hale second in Senior Cage Kart. Stephanie Ball photo

The Junior Cage Kart class appears to be where the action will heat up the most with as many as seven expected to compete in the class on any given weekend. The local favorite remains veteran racer Bryan Searles, BAS Racing based in Presque Isle. The team was the 2017 champion in Junior Cage karts.

Caribou’s Damian Theriault shows no sign of giving up his title for 2018. His JRT Customs kart is showing speed early and has wins from southern tracks already adding to his team’s experience. With one of Maine’s sharpest kart tuners, Jason Theriault preparing the karts and his son Damian at the wheel, this combination will be tough to beat.

The Senior Cage Kart class will probably run a minimum of four karts once potential drivers purchase the two karts of track owner Troy Haney. Haney is making each kart available for only $1000. This includes a WKA engine assembled by JRT Customs whose engines have not lost a race at Spud Speedway in the Senior class in three years. This is a chance to get into racing at a very good entry-level cost.

Senior Cage Karts for sale by track owner Troy Haney. He wants someone to get on the track fairly inexpensively and is selling them for $1000 apiece. NMKA photo

It is good to back in the seat for the 2018 season with my same sponsor/partners. This is my first time with a non-sealed engine. You will hear more about that in later episodes. 2018 marks the return, once again, of my crew chief Dick McNeal. Last season we were not sure if he would lose the battle with cancer that he is fighting. Immune therapy seems to working. Stephanie Ball photo

John Andretti urging folks to be tested for colon cancer

John Andretti, cousin of Michael Andretti, is in a battle that dwarfs anything he faced as a driver. Andretti retired from NASCAR in 2010 after 17 seasons in the top-tier driving the most for Richard Petty Motorsports. He has two wins and 37 top ten finishes. He also made 10 IndyCar appearances five of which were at the Indy 500. Andretti won the Sunbank 24 Hours of Daytona in 1989 and the Watkins Glen 6 Hour Race with co-driver Kyle Petty in 2001.

John Andretti in the Richard Petty #43 Cheerios/Star Wars Dodge at the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Jeff Gross, Getty Images photo

Andretti had put off having a colonoscopy for years. In April 2017 he finally did it. The test came back positive for cancer. He underwent chemotherapy until November 2017. Scans in March of 2018 showed no signs of the cancer, however, recent results were not so positive as tweeted by Andretti May 29, 2018.

In his Tweet Andretti said, “Following my 6 month scans last week, we received the news that the cancer has returned & spread to other areas. We are in the process of evaluating our options of treatment. Although this is a difficult time for us, your continued prayers & support are very important to us.”

Andretti launched #CheckIt 4 Andretti campaign urging people to get colonoscopies.

Please remember to lift up John and his family as they go through this difficult time together.

Kids Day at Speedway 660 

Eastport, Maine’s Drew Greenlaw with some young fans, Kids Day 2018, at Geary, New Brunswick’s Speedway 660. Greenlaw finished second this week after his win last week put him at the rear of the field this week. Great start for the season for the University of Maine-Orono student. Drew Greenlaw Racing photo

Ryan Messer with an admiring fan at Speedway 660’s Kids Day 2018. Messer finished second for the second week in a row to the #48 of Dave O’Blenis, Boundary Creek, New Brunswick. RYAN Motorsports photo

WAR on his own at 2018 Legends debut

Ellsworth’s Wyatt Alexander, now living in Charlotte, North Carolina area, will be competing at the Shenandoah Speedway, Shenandoah, Virginia June 9th. This is one of the rare occasions that the young man will be racing with out the assistance of his Ellsworth based team. His crew will consist of friend Todd McCollum and Wyatt’s girlfriend, Lindsey Walker.

Earlier this year Alexander made his first major racing purchase, his own race trailer for the Legends car he will be racing.

Wyatt Alexander’s Legend car which is a coupe chassis with a 34 Ford body and 37 Ford nose. The power comes via a Yamaha 1250 cc motorcycle engine. The car is being race readied at the Kyle Beattie Racing & Driver Development shop in Concord, North Carolina. Alexander works at this shop. WAR photo

Gotta View Racing videos

Three short racing videos that I enjoyed and wanted to share with you this week. The first is Juan Pablo Montoya practicing for the IMSA Prototype race on the streets of Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan.

Montoya and co-driver Dane Cameron finished third in the race in their #6 Penske Acura just behind Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves in the second place  #7 Penske Acura. The race was won by Filipe Nasr and Eric Curran in the #13 Action Express/ Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi.

I had a chance to see these teams in action at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in January of this year as reported in a previous episode. It is interesting when you know the players, teams, and cars.

Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor finished second overall in their Acura Team Penske ARX-05 prototype.The Montoya/ Cameron Penske finished third. The Cadillac DPi driven by Nasr and Curran won the one hour and 40 minute race by just over one second. Honda Racing photo

Juan Pablo Montoya practice at Detroit Jeff Miller video

https://www.facebook.com/jeff.miller.102/videos/10106357454177782/

For all you dirt track fans here are two midget car videos celebrating Indiana Dirt Week 2018

https://www.facebook.com/toyotaracing/videos/10155909275812946/

https://www.facebook.com/toyotaracing/videos/10155914102882946/

Lets go racing,

Tom Hale

Soli Deo Gloria

Tom Hale

About Tom Hale

Tom wrote 14 years as freelancer for the Bangor Daily Sports covering motorsports in Maine. Now blogging and concentrating on human interest stories about people and places in racing. He races Champ Karts and owns HTF Motorsports in remote Westmanland, Maine