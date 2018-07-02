Aroostook Savings and Loan PASS Firecracker 200 helps Feed the County

Episode 219

July 1, 2018

Firecracker 200 is finally here

When it was announced several months ago that the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) would be racing at Spud Speedway July 3rd, it seemed so far away. Despite the seemingly long time to race day, that announcement started the wheels in motion.

When owner Troy Haney landed Aroostook Savings and Loan as a sponsor for the fireworks show, the project soon became an opportunity to raise money for the 24 food pantries supported through Catholic Charities. Local TV station WAGM got involved to help promote this Feed the County event.

When Haney suggested at one of the planning meetings that each lap of the race be sponsored by individuals or companies, everyone in that room gulped. That would involve raising $10,000 in an area where money is scarce.

Haney’s idea soon was embraced by all involved and sponsors for each lap joined in the effort to raise money for a worthy cause. Many laps were chosen because the number represented some special driver, date, or event which that person associated with the number.

One example is former County resident Ronnie Cummings now living in Georgia. He grew up going to races at the track. After the announcement that PASS would be at his favorite hometown track he booked his vacation in Maine around that event, He purchased:

Lap 2 for Uncle Dale Johnson

Lap 10 in honor of Tom Hale “The Racing Farmer”

Lap 33 for Hall of Fame member Chink Maynard

Lap 96 for Hall of Fame member Bobby Alexander

Lap 99 for the Snoopy car of Dick Wheeler

Several area businesses got involved by purchasing several laps to help support the worthy cause. Something about Feed the County seems to resonate well with County folks. Maybe it is Catholic Charities leader in the County, Dixie Shaw whose charismatic ways urge folks to support the cause.

Regardless, three race groups, PASS, Street Stocks, and Enduros will take to the track Tuesday evening at 7 pm to not only compete for prize money, but help to put food on the table of many in need. Three racers will step into victory circle that evening, however, the real winners are all who help make this a successful time to help those less fortunate. Congratulations to those winners as well.

My Picks!?

After looking at the list of PASS racers coming to the Firecracker 200, I am at a loss who is the favorite. Of course my sentimental favorites would have to be County residents Kirk Thibeau or Austin Theriault. Wyatt Alexander with deep roots in the County would be on my list as well.

I will not pick one individual for the 200 lap race. Johnny Clark has to be a favorite as the winner of the only PASS race at Spud Speedway in 2010. Five really good Canadian drivers will be vying for the top spot. Anyone of them would be crowd favorites.

I have not been successful getting names for the Ikey Dorr Street Stock qualifier. I would venture a guess that the regulars at Speedway 95 would be favorites in that race.

I did hear, however, from Anthony Moore, who races at Speedway 95. He said, “Hi Tom my name is Anthony Moore I race at Speedway 95 in the Street Stock class I will be running up at Spud on the 3rd! My car is a Generation 3 Camaro. This is my second year in the car.”

Moore, who works for Bangor Neon Sign Company, will be making his first appearance at Spud Speedway. Moore told me he got a late start this year and had only raced two weekends. Despite his late start, Moore has one heat race win and a second in a feature.

Moore lives in Hermon with his wife Ansley and two-year old son Dylan. The Moore are expecting their next child. Best wishes to Anthony at the Ikey Dorr Qualifier and thanks for contacting me. I certainly look forward to others to contacting me as Anthony has done.

When I looked at the entry list of Enduro drivers, my eye immediately went to perennial favorite Bobby Anderson. Anderson has won so many Enduro/Bomber races that he cannot recall the number. He certainly will be the most experienced and must be looked at as a favorite.

These guys helped make it possible

When Spud Speedway owner Troy Haney announced less than a month ago that he wanted all 505 bleacher planks replaced in addition to the other projects at the track, I was somewhat pessimistic that all that work could be accomplished in such a short time.

I think Spud Speedway has bought up every 2 X 10 X 12 spruce plank north of Bangor to make this happen. In addition over 1,400 feet of fence was replaced with chain link fence and secured to poles. No more sagging wire.

Northern Maine Karting Association (NMKA) welcomes new race family

NMKA is in a building year similar to what many high school and college teams go through. Several former racers have moved on to other adventures or venues. Members were excited when the Adam and Lynn Russell and son Kyle moved into Aroostook County from the Bangor area.

The Russell’s son Kyle was racing at Speedway Karting in Hermon. The move to the County did not interrupt the youngster’s chance to continue racing in the Kids Kart class. Though it was his first time at the Caribou kart track, Russell was able to fit right in with fellow racer Kayden Haines. They struck up an immediate friendship.

The next races for NMKA will be July 14 a double-header Presented by Kieffer Insurance and Lavender Puff. Gates open at 9:30 am with racing at noon. Contact NMKA on Facebook if interested in racing karts.

Monster Trucks At Presque Isle Fairgrounds

I was unable to attend the Monster Truck show at the Presque Isle Fairgrounds Saturday evening. My junior reporter Don Rideout gave me some information about the show. In addition, I was able to talk with a few people who attended.

From all accounts it appears the crowd was fairly large and enthusiastic. My sources say the Monster Trucks put on a good show and they were entertained by the Tough Trucks competition.

Kody Swanson wins four in a row in USAC Silver Crown and ties for most series victories

I have been following the career of my friend Kody Swanson for years. Little did I know that he would have the success he has experienced in USAC Silver Crown Series. With his first victory in 2010, Swanson has since won a total of 23 times tying him with Jack Hewitt as the winningest Silver Crown drivers in USAC history. Hewitt’s record has stood for 18 years.

Swanson had this to say about the race and his career, “I’ve been trying really hard to not get distracted by the fact that we’ve been chasing down the USAC Silver Crown win record set by the greatest of all time in the series, Jack Hewitt, and to now be tied at 23 is a milestone I never thought was possible to reach.