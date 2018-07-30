Tractor pulling, family, and Northern Maine Fair go well together

Episode 223

July 29. 2018

All the way from Alberta, Canada to pull at his “home” fair

I usually do not get to attend the Northern Maine Fair tractor and truck pulls, however, a rescheduled kart race allowed me spend a few hours at this year’s International Tractor Pull.

I did get to meet Logan Thomas, a Mars Hill High School graduate and former FFA member. Thomas graduated in 2010 from Central Aroostook High School. After going to UMPI and NMCC he moved to Alberta where his father, Jim Thomas, formerly of Centreville, New Brunswick, now lives. Thomas works in the oil industry.

Since flying in to the County on Tuesday the 24th, Logan spent many hours getting his tractor, “Never E Nuff” ready for competition. Friday evening was the teams first good night’s rest.

“We hauled the tractor to the farm and put it in the shop,” said Thomas whose step dad Neil Grass has a farm in the Mars Hill area B.D. Grass & Sons. ” We spent the next three days completely rebuilding the motor.”

“We had to put sleeves and pistons; a complete rebuild. As you know, nothing bolts up when you get new parts; there was a lot of fabrication, missing components we had to try to make work”

“I did not have high expectations of that first run. It was more of a trial run to see where we were at. We had an oil leak that hindered the power output as well as a slipping clutch.”

“I am not sure what the ground speed was, probably around 15 miles per hour. It should have been 10 mph faster. We will try some parts and have it ready for our next pull in the 8500 pound Light Pro Farm class.”

Thomas credited some of his success to membership in the Mars Hill FFA when he became a member in 2006. His freshman year, the agriculture mechanics team placed first in state competition held at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor.

That team went on to compete at the National FFA Convention and Expo at Indianapolis, Indiana. Mars Hill FFA did not win, however, they did compete against the best from every state. Thomas enjoyed the welding portion of the contest.

His father, Jim Thomas of Centreville, New Brunswick, got Logan interested in pulling tractors. Jim was a competitor for many years not only at the Presque Isle Fair but at most pulls in Maine and New Brunswick. Though Logan will be unable to attend, Team Thomas with their tractor “Under-Pressure” will be competing at the National Tractor Pulling Association Super Nationals in Bowling Green, Ohio August 16-18. The event is being live-streamed on WatchNTPA.com or on RFD-TV.

Other tractor pullers in action

Unfortunately, I was unable to stay for the remainder of the tractor and truck pull. The last time I was able to watch the International Truck and Tractor Pull I reported on a couple of the truck pullers. Maybe someday I will get to see the whole show. I was encouraged to see some young folks involved in tractor pulling which bodes well for the sport.

Rod,Rides, and Relics Show shows growth

According to Joe Chamberlain, one of event organizer Rick Guerrette’s helpers, the show was the largest yet with 96 cars, 24 snowmobiles, and numerous trucks and miscellaneous vehicles on display. Chamberlain felt sure that makes the Presque Isle show the largest indoor car show in New England.

WAR prepares for Oxford 250 in late August

The Wyatt Alexander racing (WAR) team is getting primed for a shot at the 45th Annual Oxford 250 which will be held August 26, 2018 at Oxford Plains Speedway. With a boast from Valvoline after Alexander won the Fast Track to Fame contest, the team hopes to make the field in one of America’s most prestigious short track races.

Crew chief Bob Alexander summed up today’s results, an eighth place finish in a 51 car field by saying, “It was an interesting day for sure. The car was decent in practice. Not as quick as we should have been, but ok. We kept tweaking the setup in order to get it where it needed to be . We were 16th fast of 51 cars in the final practice.”

“Wyatt finished 5th in his heat race just one spot shy of the cut for the feature. Three more cars would advance from three consolidation races. Wyatt started outside pole in consi one and drove away for a commanding win. This meant that we were in the feature.”

“We finishes 8th after a hard battle from 35th following an early pit stop for minor adjustments. This was a great confidence booster for the team. I think we will be in great shape for the Oxford 250. We will be racing again at Oxford next weekend.”