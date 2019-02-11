Snowmobile race results and Austin Theriault’s Daytona racing schedule

Episode 251

February 10, 2019

Polar Blast snowmobile race results posted

Race four of the Vicious Vintage Championship Series co-hosted by the Arnold Trail Snowmobile Club took place in Eustis Saturday. Results are as follows:

Dysart’s Truck Stop KIDS 120cc STOCK —

1st Aubri Keaton: Stratton, Polaris

2nd Ashton Sullivan: Turner, Polaris

3rd Trenton Hanscom: Benton, Polaris

Witham’s Heating KIDS 120cc IMPROVED —

1st Riley Hartford: Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, Polaris

2nd Colby Martin: Turner, Polaris

3rd Ben Ciampa: Mount Vernon, Arctic Cat

Witham’s Paving & Machias Savings KIDS 120cc MODIFIED –

1st Jack Faulkner: Arctic Cat

2nd Riley Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH Polaris

3rd Emmett Walker: New Vineyard, Arctic Cat

Katahdin Motorsports & Pro Industrial Plus KIDS 200 STOCK

1st Jayce Rose: Skowhegan, Yamaha

2nd Kaden Rose: Skowhegan, Arctic Cat

3rd Cayleigh Rose: Turner, Arctic Cat

Casella Waste Systems WOMEN’S INVITATIONAL —

1st Alley Ripley: Center Ossipee, NH, Yamaha

2nd Haley Frohlich: Auburn, Polaris

3rd Krysti Leach: Beverly, Massachusetts, Arctic Cat

TNT Road Company JUNIORS INVITATIONAL —

1st Austin Witham: Levant, Yamaha

2nd Aiden Murray: Turner, Arctic Cat

3rd Hailey Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

Houlton Powersports & RV TEENS INVITATIONAL —

1st Christian Hanscom: Benton,Yamaha

2nd Henry Moneypenny: West Ossipee, NH, Yamaha

3rd place Caleb Morris: Turner, Arctic Cat

Blanchard’s Towing & Recovery SINGLE CYLINDER STOCK

1st Mike Morris: Turner, Arctic Cat

2nd Calvin Rose: Turner, Arctic Cat

3rd Shawn Martin: Turner, Arctic Cat

Harry’s Motorsports & Equipment SINGLE CYLINDER MODIFIED —

1st Mike Morris: Turner, Arctic Cat

2nd Adam Polevinen: Hebron, Arctic Cat

3rd Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

Renegade Race Fuels 340 STOCK —

1st Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH Yamaha

2nd Ben Eldridge: Effingham, NH Yamaha

3rd Daytona Gould: Dexter, Arctic Cat

Savage Paint & Body 340 MODIFIED —

1st Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH Yamaha

2nd TJ Leach: Naples, Arctic Cat

3rd Dalton Varney: Effingham, NH, Mercury

Bangor Motorsports & J McLaughlin Construction 440 STOCK —

1st Shawn Berry: Center Ossipee, NH, Yamaha

2nd Daytona Gould: Dexter, Arctic Cat

3rd Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

O’Reilly Auto Parts 440 Modified —

1st Shawn Berry: Center Ossipee, NH, Yamaha

2nd Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

3rd Dalton Varney: Effingham, NH, Merc Twister

1st Rate Bait and Cyr & Sons Repair IFS 440 STOCK —

1st Caleb Morris: Turner, Polaris

2nd Andrew Campbell: Union, Ski Doo

3rd Daytona Gould: Dexter, Arctic Cat

Mission Trailers & Unifirst IFS OUTLAW —

1st Caleb Morris: Turner, Polaris

2nd Daytona Gould: Dexter, Arctic Cat

3rd Ben Eldridge: Effingham, NH, Yamaha

County racers have success at 19th Annual Lincoln Snowhound Snocross

It’s Daytona time and Austin is going to be racing

I asked Austin what he was doing prior to loading up the #92 Ford F150 for Daytona. He replied, “The team is based in Cerro Gordo North Carolina. The shop is located a couple of hours from where I live.”

“I am not there every day, but there are two guys that work full-time in the shop. I’ve been there getting the interior of the truck ready for me to drive at Daytona.”

“The schedule is only a partial one right now, with Daytona, Martinsville twice, Charlotte, and Bristol. I will be helping Crazy Horse at Dillon SC. The race, 14th Annual Winter Meltdown 200 PASS Season Opener, is coming up in a few weeks.”

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series will have two practice sessions on Thursday February 14, one at 2:35 and final practice at 4:35. Both sessions will be on FS1. Qualifying for the NextEra Energy resources 250 will take place on Friday February 15 at 4:40 pm followed by the race at 7:35. The race will be on FS1 and MRN Radio.

WAR will be at PASS opener also

Hendrick Motorsports pulls off qualifying domination

Hendrick Motorsports sent a message rippling through the Monster Energy Series garage area by qualifying all four of their team cars in the top spots in preparation for next Sunday’s Daytona 500. On the pole for the first time is William Byron in the #24 Chevy. Outside pole is Alex Bowman in the #88 Chevy followed by Jimmy Johnson 3rd in the #48 and Chase Elliot 4th with the #9 NAPA Chevy.

“Yeah, it’s awesome for Chevrolet,” said William Byron. “The Axalta Chevy was really fast. Credit to (crew chief) Chad (Knaus) and all the guys. It’s been a great off-season. We’re prepared. We’re ready. This is kind of the first step of our process together, so hopefully it goes well next Sunday. We can kind of chill out throughout the Duel races and learn a little bit. I’m looking forward to it. This is awesome. It’s pretty special. It’s definitely a huge blessing.”

After Crew chief Chad Knaus’ driver William Byron won the pole, Jimmy Johnson shook his former crew chief’s hand. Knaus reported, “He said, ‘You got me my first pole and you got William his first pole. That’s pretty cool.’ “

“Yeah, man, that’s pretty fantastic. I couldn’t be more proud of everybody on the No. 24 team; and honestly, everybody at Hendrick Motorsports. A lot of effort went into all four of those cars. So, to come down here and qualify on the pole with these guys, a new team, a new driver; representing Axalta and the No. 24 car has been a lot of fun.”

Knaus continued saying,“Yeah, it’s such a huge accomplishment. We’ve got a small little military group of guys that really work hard on our Superspeedway program. And all these guys really put a lot of effort into them. There are many others, obviously, as well; but they work really hard over the off-season.” “To be able to see those cars 1-2-3-4 on the first two rows, is awesome. It’s a cool photograph. I’m enjoying working with William and the guys. It’s really neat to come down here and be able to perform like that for Axalta and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports.

Jimmy Johnson was asked about his win in the rain-shortened Clash. “It feels good,” he replied. “I’m just really happy about honestly, a great day for Hendrick Motorsports, for Chevrolet, for Ally coming on board and qualifying third for the Daytona 500 and then to win the Clash. Kevin Meendering, leading this team; there have been a lot of things going on. I’m extremely excited to win. It’s not a points race, but it’s a good start.” When asked about the split with Chad Knaus and how Knaus helped him win his first pole, the 7 time champion remarked,“Yeah, you’re right. I hadn’t thought about that, exactly. But I did mention to Chad that he was able to win me my first pole here for the 500, and did the same for William. I’m really happy for those guys. With this group of Ally team members I have behind me, these guys have been working so hard and we’re off to a great start this year.”

Daytona turf is looking good thanks to a County man