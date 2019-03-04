Small Town Big Dreams

Episode 254

March 3, 2019

Hometime Proud

I fully recognize that basketball may have very little to do with motorsports, however, when the school I graduated from in 1970 and taught at for 38 years wins their first State Boys Basketball championship in 50 years, I just need to proclaim it. Congratulations also to the Southern Aroostook Warrior girls who defeated Greenville and to the Houlton Shiretown boys who made to the state finals before losing to Winthrop.

I was a member of the Caribou High School Band in 1969 when the shot sent up from mid-court by Mike Thurston with 2 seconds to go went in securing CHS boys their first gold ball.

I remember the dead silence a fraction of a second after the ball dropped cleanly through the hoop. The call was that the basket was good and within moments I, along with most of the band members and hoards of fans were on the court congratulating our classmates for the great win. The “Cardiac Kids”, as they were called, had done it!

3rd Annual Squeeze the Throttle Vintage Races in the books

Fort Kent’s Brandon Ouellette when asked about the Tame The Track races in Hermon remarked, “The Penobscot County snowmobile club put on a great event. The track was a little longer than usual which made for some really great battles and more passing opportunities.”

Joe Pelletier(also from Fort Kent) won the iFS 440 class. The iFS Outlaw class was the feature race this week which was a grueling 33 laps on a track that really deteriorated throughout the day. I won that race and Joe finished second.”

“The final race was the ‘King of the Track’ which was another 33 laps. Joe and I battled head-to-head swapping the lead for 23 laps until my primary clutch fell apart and I had to pull off. Joe went on to win. Overall it was a great day, looking forward to Skowhegan next weekend.”

“It was a pretty grueling day,” remarked fellow Fort Kent racer Joe Pelletier. “Having to do 101 laps total with the last two 33 lap finals only about 20 minutes apart. It also was very rough at the end of the day, which definitely takes a toll on the body on the older style sleds.”

Results from the 3rd Annual Squeeze the Throttle Vintage and Kids Endurance Snowmobile Races:

Dysart’s Truck Stop KIDS 120cc STOCK —

1st Kaleb Partridge: Charleston, Polaris

2nd Trenton Hanscom: Benton, Polaris

3rd Malcolm Witham Jr: Carmel, Polaris

Witham’s Heating KIDS 120cc IMPROVED —

1st Riley Hartford: Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, Polaris

2nd Ben Ciampa: Mount Vernon, Arctic Cat

3rd Nick Ciampa: Mount Vernon, Arctic Cat

Witham’s Paving & Machias Savings KIDS 120cc MODIFIED –

1st Kaden Rose: Skowhegan, Arctic Cat

2nd Evan Witham: Levant, Polaris

3rd Hailey Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Polaris

Katahdin Motorsports & Pro Industrial Plus KIDS 200 STOCK

1st Jayce Rose: Skowhegan, Yamaha

2nd Kaden Rose: Skowhegan, Arctic Cat

3rd Jayden Huff: Hampden, Arctic Cat

Casella Waste Systems WOMEN’S INVITATIONAL —

1st Alley Ripley: Center Ossipee, NH Yamaha

2nd Haley Frohlich: Auburn, Polaris

3rd Emily Pederson: Corinth, Arctic Cat

TNT Road Company JUNIORS INVITATIONAL —

1st Austin Witham: Levant, Yamaha

2nd Hailey Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

3rd Anthony Lancaster: Jackson, Arctic Cat

Houlton Powersports & RV TEENS INVITATIONAL —

1st Caleb Morris: Turner, Arctic Cat

2nd Asa Grace: West Ossipee, NH Yamaha

3rd Landon Collins: Wolfeboro, NH Yamaha

Blanchard’s Towing & Recovery SINGLE CYLINDER STOCK

1st Mike Morris: Turner, Arctic Cat

2nd Ryan Sullivan: Auburn, Arctic Cat

3rd Jordan Taylor: Kingfield, Arctic Cat

Harry’s Motorsports & Equipment SINGLE CYLINDER MODIFIED —

1st Mike Morris: Turner, Arctic Cat

2nd Jake Bissonette: Poland, Arctic Cat

3rd Andy Frohlich: Auburn, Arctic Cat

Renegade Race Fuels 340 STOCK —

1st Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH Yamaha

2nd Damien Doughty: Knox, Polaris

3rd Rob Doughty: Knox, Polaris

Savage Paint & Body 340 MODIFIED —

1st Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH Yamaha

2nd Brian Gendreau: Madawaska, Polaris

3rd Nick Huff: Hampden,Yamaha

Bangor Motorsports & J McLaughlin Construction 440 STOCK —

1st Darren Doughty: Knox, Polaris

2nd Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

3rd Shawn Berry: Center Ossipee, NH, Yamaha

O’Reilly Auto Parts 440 Modified —

1st Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Yamaha

2nd Shawn Berry: Center Ossipee, NH, Yamaha

3rd Nick Huff: Hampden, Arctic Cat

1st Rate Bait and Cyr & Sons Repair IFS 440 STOCK —

1st Joe Pelletier: Fort Kent, Arctic Cat

2nd Daytona Gould: Dexter, Arctic Cat

3rd Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Ski Doo

Mission Trailers & Unifirst IFS OUTLAW —

1st Brandon Ouellette: Fort Kent, Arctic Cat

2nd Joe Pelletier: Fort Kent, Arctic Cat

3rd Caleb Morris: Turner, Polaris

King of the Track 33 Lap Finale sponsored by Last Chance Motorsports — Winner takes All –$300.00

Joe Pelletier: Fort Kent, Arctic Cat

Couples Combination Race sponsored by Showcase Trophies & Awards — Winner takes All — $ 62.50

Henry Moneypenny & Asa Grace: West Ossipee, NH Arctic Cat

The Tame the Track Tour will be in Skowhegan March 9, 2019 for the “Get Er Done Raceway and Motorsports Vintage and Kids Endurance Races” The races begin at 11 am. This is the 6th race of the series and features triple points for racers competing in points championship races.

The season finale will be the 2nd Annual Mega Meltdown in Caribou, Maine Saturday March 23, 2019 at the Northern Maine Brewing Company. Races will be getting underway at 11 am. Brian’s Ride Cancer Fund will be the featured charity for the event.

St. Francis Sno-Angels Race Your Neighbor Drag Races March 9, 2019

Fort Kent Can Am Sled Dog races feature vintage snowmobile display

Vintage snowmobile collector and restorer, Jim Leighton, Limestone mentioned to me that there was a display of several vintage sleds in Fort Kent this past weekend. Jim said,” The vintage sled show is held each year when the Can-Am sled dog races are run. Once the dogs have all gone, there is a sled parade through town. Russ Boucher runs the event.”

Tearing up the turf in Daytona

Remember that beautiful green turf grass with the Daytona logo painted on it that we admired throughout Speedweeks? The turf has yielded way to the motorcycles and has been transformed into a Supercross and TT race track.

See Daytona International Speedway site for complete motorcycle schedule https://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/Events/2019/DAYTONA-Supercross/Schedule.aspx

Let’s Go Racing!

Tom Hale

Soli Deo Gloria (Matthew 5:14-16)