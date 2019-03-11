Drag racing legend Don Garlits interview part 1

Episode 255

March 10, 2019

“Big Daddy” opens up to UpNorth Motorsports

In previous episodes of UpNorth Motorsports, listed several motorsports legends that I would like to meet and interview. Never in my wildest dream did I think I would get a chance to sit down with one of drag racing’s biggest legends Don Garlits.

The journey to Garlits Museum actually began in January 2018 when on a whim I called the Museum and asked to speak to Garlits after reading about him in Road & Track magazine. Somewhat to my surprise he agreed to an interview on the Thursday prior to the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

Turns out that Phil Miller and I were stranded in northern Maine when the airport was snowed in thus forcing us to leave on Thursday, meaning no Garlits interview in 2018. I called Don and explained that I would not be able to make the appointment. He was very gracious and agreed to an interview in 2019 if I was returning to Florida.

Turn the clock ahead to 2019 when an interview was set up for Thursday January 24 at 10 am. I stay with my brother Bill while in Florida and utilize him to take photos in the garage area at Daytona when I am in the turns.

It was with a great deal of anticipation that we left his Orlando home and headed northwest toward Ocala, about 1 1/2 hours away. In my mind I wondered what Garlits would be like…would he be like to young Garlits who was not always the nice guy at the track? Would this be a three question interview and then done?

When we arrived at the Don Garlits Museum we were ushered in to meet Don in his office which is filled with racing memories of every imaginable type. It was like taking a walk down memory with photos, trophies, or keepsakes surrounding us depicting some event or memory of importance to one of the best known drag racers in history.

On his desk neatly stacked about 8 inches high were autograph requests which he had signed just prior to our interview. We were greeted by Garlits, who at 86, is quite spry as he bound out of his big leather chair and shook our hands with a firm handshake and the words, “Hi, I’m Don Garlits”.

I was unsure how much time he would allot to the interview so I had my list of questions ready to go and was fully prepared to have him answer two or three questions then excuse us so he might attend to other business.

Not the case. Two hours after arrival while touring Garlits collection of engines and cars in his private garage, his son Rodney tracked us down to remind his Dad that he had other commitments. We took time to pray together after which my brother and I talked with Chris Bumpus, Museum Restoration Specialist and Shop Foreman about a couple of projects going on in the fabrication shop. Next episode I will include more of Chris’s interesting story of how he became the project guy at the Restoration Shop.

After interviewing Garlits in his office for about an hour he said, “Want to see some of our special projects?”

We jumped at the privilege of being offered an inside look at both the fab shop and his private garage. First stop was through a door in the back of the office which opens directly to the fab shop where we were greeted with the new battery-powered dragster Swamp Rat 38. In fact the special gearing was to arrive that very day enabling Chris Bumpus to make serious strides forward to getting the car ready for 2019 record attempt, over 200 mph in the quarter-mile.

Garlits is a huge Smokey Yunick fan. He did not have a great deal of interaction with Smokey while he was alive, however, he did value the innovative spirit of the Daytona based Yunick. Garlits dedicated his garage section of the drag racing museum to a depiction of Yunick’s shop in Daytona which Garlits was able to visit after Yunick’s death in May 2001.

Smokey told his daughter Trish that Garlits could have his pick of the engines that were located at the shop that needed to be removed after he died. Garlits obtained several very famous engines which are now on display including the dynamometer Smokey used up until retiring. On the dyno is a 427 Chevy developed for the Can Am an effort of McLaren in 1963. The engine was deemed to heavy after an aluminum version was produced.

Next week Part 2 of Garlits Interview

Throughout the interview, Garlits’ voice would start softly as he told the beginning of an adventure and then descend to a loud, almost shouting voice as he excitedly explained how each account blended into what has become his life’s story. I was absolutely and thoroughly entertained by him as time passed very rapidly.

You won’t want to miss part 2 with a seldom told story of how Garlits nearly died at 3 months of age in a fire and a story he has never shared before in an interview. How a flight back from California with Chaparral famed Jim Hall helped Swamp Rats develop wings.Do not miss next week’s episode.

Garlits takes on Shirley Muldowney at Gator Nationals next weekend

NHRA fans have spoken and the first-round pairings for the much-anticipated Unfinished Business competition have been selected.

Hoards of fans voted online to select which NHRA Legends will face each other on the track at the 50th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.

The first-round match ups, in random order, are:

• “Big Daddy” Don Garlits vs. Shirley Muldowney

• “The Professor” Warren Johnson vs. Terry Vance

• Kenny Bernstein vs. Joe Amato

• Don “The Snake” Prudhomme vs. Ed “The Ace” McCulloch

NHRA fan favorite Darrell Gwynn, who will serve as the honorary starter for this prestigious group of competitors, announced the pairings online via NHRA’s Facebook page.

“I’m excited to watch all of these legends of NHRA drag racing get back on the track,” said Gwynn. “Just because they’re retired from professional drag racing doesn’t mean they’ve lost any of that competitive fire that makes them great. It’s going to get heated out there and the fans are going to love it.”

Each driver will compete in a custom Toyota Camry distinctly wrapped to emulate looks inspired by some of the drivers’ favorite rides.

Penultimate race for the 2019 Tame The Track Tour in Skowhegan

The vintage snowmobile endurance race tour is winding down with only one race to go, The Mega Meltdown race in Caribou March 23, 2019.

Meanwhile the Skowhegan make up race was held at Get ‘Er Done Raceway with Skowhegan Sno-Hawks Snowmobile Club the hosts. Thirteen entries in the 50 lap Trail 600 class made that race one of the most exciting for the day and a good conclusion to a day of racing.

Race promoter, Jere Humphrey, described the Trail 600 race stating, ” After dominating this epic special event last season, the talk amongst drivers was that RMR XC regular, Derek Dawson, had a huge bullseye on his back for the 2019 version, with several new competitors joining the winter racing action.”

“Anticipation grew throughout the afternoon, looking forward to the main event, which kept spectators on edge of the banks, cheering and talking about racers they probably didn’t even know.”

“Suspense was all now in the hands of the drivers, with fifty grueling laps awaiting on the deteriorated quarter-mile oval layout.”

“Action prevailed as promised, right from the initial green flag, with Henry Moneypenny capturing the Holeshot Contingency Award, sponsored by Last Chance Sno, passing Derek Dawson on the outside groove. Unfortunately, directly behind the leaders, sleds we’re beating and banging, searching for positions , causing a red flag conditions, as Justin Hartford was trapped underneath a rolled over snowmobile.”

“The original lap had not yet been recorded, race officials opted to restart the race and Hartford was able to get a sled replacement.”

“Green flag take two was an eye opener for the others, showing Dawson harder on the handlebars and leading not only the first lap, but the first forty-one circuits collecting the Tame the Track Halfway Contingency Bonus with the eventual race winner on his rear snowflap.

“Brandon Ouellette, who recently joined the Tame the Track Snowmobile Tour made the long trek from Fort Kent, Maine pay off, as his #179 Arctic Cat made the pass on Dawson on lap forty-two and never looked back stretching out the lead, with the end in sight.”

“The added challenge for Ouellette was not only on the track of fierce competitors, but with his loyalty to his brand Cat, as his 2019 entry only has a three gallon fuel cell!”

“Daytona Gould also on a well prepared Arctic Cat, would earn the runner-up spot, after making the pass on Dawson just a lap later (lap 43), giving hope and running room to chase down the leader.”

“With Derek Dawson now dropping back to third spot, the two Cats clawed their way to the checkered flag for the final eight laps, putting on an awesome showcase of talent and machines.”

“At one point, Gould took the lead briefly weaving through lap traffic, but Ouellette was able to regain the lead on the same lap.”

“In the end, when the snow dust settled Brandon Ouellette — #179 won the BCD Excavation Trail 600 race sponsored by Dawson Racing, with Daytona Gould— #6 coming home second and Derek Dawson- #29 third in the final podium spot.”

“Great race for the supportive spectators and the fellow competitors. Great display of respect and sportsmanship amongst the drivers.”

Race results