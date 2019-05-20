Young County racer honored at Heroes Breakfast

Episode 264
May 19, 2019
Local Racer awarded Red Cross Real Heroes Awards
Van Buren native serves as judge at International FSAE Event at Michigan International Speedway
Philip LaPointe , a Van Buren native now living in Marysville, Ohio was once again a judge at the Society of Automotive Engineers student competition, Formula SAE (FSAE) event at Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan. LaPointe works for Honda as an R & D engineer having previously worked eight years for the performance arm of Honda, Honda Performance Development in California and England. Before the stint with HPD he worked in as a design engineer.
LaPointe worked at one of the 15 design cues which featured 6 or 7 judges with 7 – 8 teams in each group. LaPointe’s group featured the overall winner the last three years, University of Stuttgart, as well as a nicely put together University of Illinois entry.
LaPointe noted that University of Stuttgart had the best fit and finish, very professional similar to what one might expect in an IndyCar.
LaPointe was also on hand to see the Indy Pole Day Qualifying Day on May 18th at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He commented that the Chevrolet’s looked fast, however, after the qualifying day extra boost, the Chevy and Honda teams should be evenly matched.
Racing, Racing, Racing!
If you want to know where I will be during one of the busiest weeks in racing this season here is my schedule of to be watched or listened to events:
- Kody Swanson at USAC Silver Crown Hoosier 100, Indiana State Fairgrounds Thursday May 23 (USAC Radio)
- Kody and Tanner Swanson at USAC Silver Crown Dave Steele Classic 100 at Lucas Oil Raceway (USAC Radio)
- Saturday evening at Anderson Speedway, Anderson, Indiana, I will be listening to Kody Swanson attempting a repeat win in 2019 on 1240whbu.com
- Sunday afternoon I will be at my brother’s house watching the 103rd edition of the Indy 500 on NBC at 12:45 pm followed that evening at 6 pm by the World 600 from Charlotte on Fox.
It makes me tired just thinking of it. Reminder that locally, Northern Maine Karting Association (NMKA) will be holding their Test, Tune, Arrive and Drive Day at Spud Speedway June 1st. Racers will be practicing with their karts from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. At noon those folks interested in trying out a kart may drive. This will require a NMKA insurance wristband to drive and be in the pit area.
Rusty Wallace Driving Experience will be at Spud Speedway June 14 with their fleet of Super Late Model short track cars. Interested drivers mat get information about pricing at their website https://rush49.com/deals/rusty-wallace-racing-spud-speedway
There are a few local businesses that are utilizing this day for a company employee appreciation day. In addition several individuals are signed up for the event. The 3 lap ride along experience is sold out according to their posting as of tonight.
Local racers help the FFA
The FFA, formerly Future Farmers of America now FFA, the Student Organization of Agriculture Education, held their annual Maine State FFA State Convention at UMaine at Orono and Eastern Maine Community College (EMCC) May 16-17, 2019.
I had the privilege to be in charge of the Agriculture Technologies and Mechanics contest held at the EMCC Diesel, Truck, and Heavy Equipment Technology program shop run by Lowell Gardner and the Welding Technology shop run by Roland Clukey. Presque Isle Regional Technology Ag Mechanics Instructor Darrell Espling and Caribou Tech Center Agriculture instructor Scott Moir assisted with running the contest concentrating on the welding and general knowledge portions.
The FFA members who competed in the contest had to show basic proficiency in electrical wiring, welding, small engines and take a general exam. Sixteen FFA members from Maine competed in this year’s contest. The Presque Isle FFA team took top honors followed by, Caribou FFA and Mars Hill FFA.
Let’s go racing,
Tom Hale
Soli Deo Gloria (Matthew 5:14-16)