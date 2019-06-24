County Fairs offering lots of motorsports events around Independence Day

Episode 269

June 23, 2019

County Fairs provide motorsports entertainment galore

The next couple weeks will be filled with motorsports events as the two County Fairs, Northern Maine Fair (June 28-July 3,2019) and Freedom Festival (July 4-July 6, 2019) and Houlton Agricultural Fair BBQ & Music Festival (June 28 -30, 2019 and Fair July 4-7, 2019) open their gates once again.

The Northern Maine Fair Truck Pulls begin on June 28 in front of the grandstands at 7 pm. There will be no tractor pulls at this event except antique pulls on July 5, 2019 at 9 am.

“The largest indoor transportation show in New England will be accepting entries on Friday June 28 from 2 to 8 pm,” said show Chairman Rick Guerrette. ” There is no charge to put your transportation entry on display. Everybody with an entry will get 2 passes for Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the show.”

Guerrette added, “We will be also having antique fire trucks on display as well as RoboCars which will change from a car to robot right before the fairgoers eyes. There will also be room for airplanes, model cars, and race cars.”

For more information about the Rods, Rides, and Relics Transportation Show Guerrette can be reached at (207) 551-4788.

The Demolition Derby in front of the grandstands June 29 at 6:30 pm highlights motorsports action that evening.

The antique tractor pulls will begin at 9 am on Friday July 5 in front of the grandstands. Top pullers from Maine and New Brunswick will compete in the only tractor pull hosted by the Northern Maine Fair and Freedom Festival.

Information can be found at http://NorthernMaineFair.com

Houlton Agricultural Fair and BBQ & Music Festival

Motorsports events in Houlton:

June 29 at 11 am ATV?UTV Mud Bog Challenge also 7 classes of car/truck mud bog races with purse of over $3600

July 4 at 1 pm Tuff Trucks competition with 6 classes and $1200 in purses

July 6 at 1 pm Lawnmower races followed at 4 pm by Compact Car and Full Size Car Demolition Derbies. Compact car prizes are $500 to win with $300 for second and $200 for third. Full size cars will compete for $750 first prize, $500 second and $300 third.

July 7 @ 1 pm ATV/UTV Dirt Drag racing

For more complete information visit http://Houltonfair.org

County kart racers make their mark downstate

Swanson in action again

One wild snowmobile

I happened upon this video from Hypersports located in Arlington, Wisconsin. The custom billet Hypersports HRC-4 engine displaces 84 cubic inches, a ProCharger supercharger, and Suzuki Hayabusa cylinder head. The sled is clad in John Deere colors and can be found on their Hypersports Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/671038766253368/videos/523166358499177/

Let’s Go Racing,

Tom Hale

Soli Deo Gloria (Matthew 5:14)