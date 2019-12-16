Performance Racing Industry Show has local participants

Episode 294

December 15, 2019

It’s the 2019 PRI Show

Unable to attend the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, I had some helpers report their comments and provide photos. The three-day event brings the racing industry together like very few other shows. I can only think of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) that is as big in the USA. (The SEMA Group owns the PRI Show now)

PRI started with Steve Lewis, a USAC Midget car race team owner December 1988 in Louisville, Kentucky with 196 exhibitors. In the 31 years since the cities of Cincinnati, Nashville, Columbus, Orlando, and Indianapolis have played host to the show which carries the logo “The Business of Racing Starts Here”.

THe 2019 edition featured over 1,100 exhibitors. No way could a person see all those folks over the course of three days. Included also were educational events such as Sponsorship Proposals, Powered by SEMA Motorsports Council, Opportunities for Women in Motorsports, and Race Team Building: Volunteer to Win.

WAR Crew Chief at AR Bodies debut

Bob Alexander, the crew chief at Wyatt Alexander Racing (WAR) based in Ellsworth returned to the PRI 2019 show helping with the AR Bodies folks setting up, answering questions about the new Revolution body, and assisting with teardown.

When asked about his highlights of this year’s show the Maine Motorsports Hall of Fame member said, “Probably my number one highlight would be the announcement of the new AR Bodies Revolution version.”

“The reveal was made on Thursday morning with a large crowd of onlookers witnessing the event. The majority of response to the amazing new body was very positive. Orders were taken for multiple packages to be sold as soon as production ramps up.”

Alexander continued stating, “Number two would have to be the large number of new products that were available. Representatives were on hand to discuss the merits and advantages of many new items. I was able to obtain information very pertinent to my interests with regards to engines, drivelines and suspensions.”

He strongly suggested making the show a must attend event in the future. “It is overwhelming to say the least when one sees how healthy this industry really is”, noted Alexander.

Cold Hard Art (CHA) back on the show circuit again

Only a few short weeks ago the crew at Cold Hard Art based in Brownsburg, Indiana flew off to be part of the SEMA Show in Las Vegas as representatives for Miller Welding. The team consisting of Tom Patsis, his wife Amanda, and daughter Luna were much closer to home as they once again represented Miller Welding at the PRI Show.

Land Speed Racer Jeff Gentry from Tennessee at PRI 2019

I met Jeff Gentry when he and his wife came to Loring as part of the loosely knit Rydin Racing Team. His streamliner was powered by a 383 small block which propelled him to 205.210 mph putting him in the 200 MPH Club at Loring.

Since that meeting I have been following his progress with his newly re-vinyled Batliner which is being prepared to receive a diesel engine as Gentry purses more records this time at Bonneville.

“The show was outstanding”, said Gentry after the event. “The scale of it is incredible. I walked two solid days.”

“The convention center staff is outstanding , very friendly, and helpful. I used the shuttle buses this year from the hotel. They run right by a group of hotels and pick everyone up and drop you off at the door of the convention center and its free! I’d have to say that was a highlight.”

Meanwhile up the street…

The 64th Annual United States Auto Club (USAC) Night of Champions was held Friday evening at the Indiana Roof Ballroom also in downtown Indianapolis. The event is held while the PRI Show is in town.

