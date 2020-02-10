Daytona Speedweeks begins with sheet metal crunching

Episode 302

February 9, 2020

Daytona Baby! Crashes mark beginning of week.

Speedweeks is under way at Daytona International Speedway with the ARCA race on Saturday afternoon which was won by Michael Self followed closely by second place Hailie Deegan in her Daytona debut.

Ricky Stenhouse Junior won the Daytona 500 pole on Sunday afternoon in his debut with the JTG Daugherty Racing #47 Camaro. Starting beside him will be Alex Bowman in the Hendricks #88 Chevrolet Camaro. Stenhouse will start the Bluegrass Vacations Duels race #1 from the pole position at 7 pm Thursday February 13. Bowman will start from the pole in duel #2 which begins directly after race number one. These races will determine starting positions for the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Mike Morneau and crew in action during a green flag pit stop during the Busch Clash 2020. Video courtesy John Mayhan.

https://www.facebook.com/jmayhan/videos/10213088833535122/

Snowmobile racers prevail despite cold weather

Near zero temperatures at the Tame the Track Snowmobile Tour races in Eustis Saturday did not slow down the race teams who must be tough! Fifteen feature races plus heat races were run.

According to Promoter/Race Director Jere Humphrey, ” We had several familiar faces reached the podium this week, a few new first time winners and some veterans returning to the sport after battling fierce competition, all day long.”

Dysart’s Truck Stop, Crabbie’s Racing, KLIM KIDS 120cc STOCK —

1st place Keegan Reynolds: Hermon, ME, Polaris

2nd place Trenton Hanscom: Benton, ME, Polaris

3rd Place Brannen Keaton: ME, Arctic Cat

Recreational Motorsports & Machias Savings Bank KIDS 120cc IMPROVED/LO 206 —

1st place Colby Martin: Turner, ME, Polaris

2nd place Aubrey Keaton: ME, Arctic Cat

3rd Place Mason Lavanway: Auburn, ME, Arctic Cat

Witham’s Paving, Daigle Oil Company KIDS 120cc MODIFIED

1st place Riley Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Polaris

2nd place Evan Witham: Levant, ME, NH, Polaris

3rd place Mason Silva: Hudson, ME, Polaris

Corinth Village Creamery & Willette’s Automotive KIDS 200 STOCK

1st place Cayleigh Rose: Turner, ME, Arctic Cat

2nd place Kole Alexander: Hermon, ME, Arctic Cat

3rd Place Carley Polvenien: Hebron, ME, Arctic Cat

Casella Waste Systems/ Pine Tree Waste WOMEN’S INVITATIONAL —

1st place Alley Ripley: Center Ossipee, NH Yamaha

2nd place Haley Frohlich: Auburn, ME, Polaris

3rd place Katie Letourneau: Turner, ME, Polaris

TNT Road Company & Last Chance Motorsports JUNIORS INVITATIONAL —

1st place Riley Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH Yamaha

2nd place Xander Devine: Columbia, NH Yamaha

3rd place Owen Buck: Newport, ME, Yamaha

Workstore and Houlton Powersports & RV TEENS INVITATIONAL —

1st place Henry Moneypenny: West Ossipee, NH Yamaha

2nd place Asa Grace: West Ossipee, NH Yamaha

3rd place Christian Hanscom: Benton, ME, Yamaha

Blanchard’s Towing & VIP Tires SINGLE CYLINDER STOCK

1st place Brandon Ouellette: Fort Kent, ME, Sno Jet

2nd place Daytona Gould: Dexter, ME, Sno Jet

3rd place Jordan Taylor: Kingfield, ME, Arctic Cat

4th place Calvin Rose, Jr: Turner, ME, Arctic Cat

5th place Bob Kent: Mount Vernon, ME, Sno Jet

Harry’s Motorsports & Equipment & UniFirst SINGLE CYLINDER MODIFIED —

1st place Adam Polevenin: Hebron, ME, Arctic Cat

2nd place Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH Sno Jet

3rd place Caleb Morris: Turner, ME, Arctic Cat

SnowStuds, Star City Rentals & PowerMadd 340 STOCK —

1st place Henry Moneypenny: West Ossipee, NH, Yamaha

2nd place Mike Morris: Turner, ME, Arctic Cat

3rd place Daytona Gould: Dexter, ME, Yamaha

Savage Paint & Body and Dead River Company 340/440 MODIFIED —

1st place Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH,Yamaha

2nd place Daytona Gould: Dexter, ME, Arctic Cat

3rd place Nate Alexander: Orrington, ME, Yamaha

Bangor Motorsports & J McLaughlin Construction 440 STOCK

1st place Caleb Morris: Turner, ME, Arctic Cat

2nd place Jake Bissonnette: Poland, ME, Arctic Cat

3rd place Alley Ripley: Center Ossipee, NH, Yamaha

1st Rate Bait and Pelletier Ford IFS 440 STOCK —

1st place Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Ski Doo

2nd place Joe Pelletier: Fort Kent, ME, Arctic Cat

3rd place Jake Bissonnette: Poland, ME, Arctic Cat

Mission Trailers & Briarwood Motor Inn IFS OUTLAW —

1st place Joe Pelletier: Fort Kent, ME, Arctic Cat

2nd place Daytona Gould: Dexter, ME, Arctic Cat

3rd place Caleb Morris: Turner, ME, Polaris

Fort Kent Powersports, Mike’s & Sons & Jeff’s Catering Trail 600 Introductory —

1st place Brandon Ouellette: Fort Kent, ME, Arctic Cat

2nd place Daytona Gould: Dexter, ME, Arctic Cat

3rd place Justin Hartford: Wolfeboro, NH, Ski Doo

The next regularly scheduled race is the combined venue event with the Lincoln Snowhounds race “Line Em Up” at the Lincoln SnoCross in Lincoln, Maine which will be held on both Saturday & Sunday: February 22nd/23rd, during the Tame the Track Snowmobile Tour regular season schedule.

Racer John Andretti take final lap at Indy

As 2020 drag racing gets under way…thought you might want to know

TOP FUEL ACCELERATION PUT INTO PERSPECTIVE (Courtesy Damn That’s Interesting)

* One Top Fuel dragster 500 cubic-inch Hemi engine makes more horsepower (10,000 HP) than the first 5 rows at the Daytona 500.